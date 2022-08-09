Photos: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC AT Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd presents its new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. See photos from the production below!

The production, choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will play the Boyd-Quinson Stage from August 6-28, 2022. Boyd, La Fosse and Cohen previously collaborated on BSC's acclaimed 2018 production of West Side Story.

A Little Night Music will feature Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley (Broadway: Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Full Monty; BSC: Broadway and Beyond concert) as Fredrick Egerman, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia, Follies (2012)) as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess (Broadway: School of Rock, West End: Love Never Dies) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin (National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Count Carl Magnus, Sabina Collazo (Milwaukee Rep: West Side Story) as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe (BSC debut) as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings as Petra (BSC debut), Kate Day Magocsi (BSC debut) as Fredrika, Adam Richardson (Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla") as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Carousel (2018)) as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow (The Morton Theatre: Mary Poppins) as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Marks Maughan (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson (International Tour: West Side Story) as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst (Pickleville Playhouse's The Addams Family) as Frid.

The creative team includes Yoon Bae (scenic designer), Sara Jean Tosetti (costume designer), Mary Schilling-Martin (wig designer), David Lander (lighting designer), Leon Rothenberg (sound designer). David D'Agostino (production stage manager). Casting Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss.

In A Little Night Music, a tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair and sexual passions reign. Sondheim's 1973 masterpiece A Little Night Music, originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, won six 1973 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Suggested by the film Smiles of a Summer Night by Ingmar Bergman, Sondheim's lustrous score is written in variations of three-quarter time and features one of the songwriter's most beloved and well-known songs, "Send in the Clowns."

Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader