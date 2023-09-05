Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17

A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Do Portugal Circus is performing now in Staten Island until September 17th! Bringing a show for all ages to enjoy including Flying Trapeze, Motorcyclists, Clowns Aerialists, Dancers, and much more!

A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without wonderful clowning that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!

Do Portugal Circus is a traditional family run big top circus that has been passed down through 5 generations.

The Circus will be performing in their big blue and red tent in the parking lot of Staten Island Mall until September 17th. Tickets are available online or can be purchased in the on site ticket office.

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus

Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17
Do Portugal Circus



RELATED STORIES

1
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Thea Photo
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

Get all the details about the upcoming production of HAIR at Two River Theater. Meet the cast and creative team, and mark your calendars for the opening night on October 15. Don't miss this groovy musical experience!

2
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/3/2023.

3
Jackson, Rashad & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as Producers Photo
Jackson, Rashad & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as Producers

Don't miss out on the exciting collaboration between Hollywood heavyweights Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington, and others for the upcoming Broadway production of PURLIE VICTORIOUS. Get all the details about this highly anticipated musical that is set to make a splash on the theater scene.

4
MJ Welcomes New Little Michael and Little Marlon Beginning Tonight Photo
MJ Welcomes New 'Little Michael' and 'Little Marlon' Beginning Tonight

Discover the incredible talent of Little Michael and Little Marlon as they make their debut in the highly acclaimed show 'MJ' tonight. Be part of this unforgettable experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River TheaterAndrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23
Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as ProducersSamuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as Producers
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The ShedPhotos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You