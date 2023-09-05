Photos: Do Portugal Circus Begins Staten Island Residency Through September 17

Do Portugal Circus is performing now in Staten Island until September 17th! Bringing a show for all ages to enjoy including Flying Trapeze, Motorcyclists, Clowns Aerialists, Dancers, and much more!

A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without wonderful clowning that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!

Do Portugal Circus is a traditional family run big top circus that has been passed down through 5 generations.

The Circus will be performing in their big blue and red tent in the parking lot of Staten Island Mall until September 17th. Tickets are available online or can be purchased in the on site ticket office.