Photos: Debbie Gravitte PLUS ONE With Stephen Schwartz Comes to the Birdland Stage

On Monday, April 11, Tony winner Debbie Gravitte premiered her new series "Debbie Gravitte Plus One" on the Birdland stage. She welcomed her longtime friend Stephen Schwartz for some friendly conversation and intimate performances of his most beloved songs.

There were also some surprise performances including Debbie's son Sam Gravitte (currently starring as Fiyero in Wicked), Lindsay Pearce (currently Elphaba in Wicked) and Judy Kuhn, who sang her mega-hit from the film "Pocahontas." Jeremy Corren served as pianist for the event.

Coming up, Ms. Gravitte will host Marc Shaiman (May 9) and Harvey Fierstein (September 12).

Tony Award Winner, Grammy Award Winner, and Emmy nominee, Debbie Gravitte, one of Broadway's biggest personalities, has found herself in demand from the Broadway Stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, she went on to appear in: PERFECTLY FRANK (DRAMA DESK NOMINATION), BLUES IN THE NIGHT, AIN'T BROADWAY GRAND, ZORBA, CHICAGO, JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY (TONY AWARD, DRAMA DESK NOMINATION), and LES MISERABLES. She has appeared in 3 shows for ENCORES: CARNIVAL, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, and TENDERLOIN. Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's RAINBOW AND STARS, 54 BELOW, and BIRDLAND to London's PIZZA ON THE PARK, to Atlantic City, with JAY LENO, HARRY ANDERSON, and the legendary GEORGE BURNS.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey