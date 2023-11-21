Photos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Hosted By J. Harrison Ghee

Last night marked the official opening of Company XIV’s Nutcracker Rouge, hosted by TONY Award- Winner J. Harrison Ghee. See photos from the evening!

 

Guests included Peppermint, Jared Dixon, Julie Benko, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Andrew O’Shanick, Kolton Krouse, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Linedy Genao, Jordan Dobson, Marti Cummings, Olivia Lux, Brita Filter and more. 

This naughty take on the classic ballet returns for a 13th anniversary limited engagement at Théâtre XIV. Circus artists, enchanting chanteuses, burlesque dancers, and baroque extravagance fashion a dazzling symphony to liberate a familiar tale with sensual and opulent flair.

Leave the kids at home and satisfy your sweet tooth at Nutcracker Rouge.

The cast stars Storm Marrero and Brandon Looney as Dosselmeyer, Megumi “Meg” Iwama and Ellen Akashi as Marie-Claire, Marcos Antonio and Jack Blackmon as Nutcracker Prince, Robyn Adele Anderson and Melike Konur as Sugar Queens, Nolan as Candy Cane, Lola Carter as Cherries, Alisa Mae and Kylie Rose as Champagne, Uys du Buisson as Absinthe, TJ as Turkish Delight, Daniel Darling as Cotton Candy and Duane Gosa as Mother Ginger. The ensemble includes Erin Dillon, Nicholas Katen, Clarisa Patton and Morgan Lee Wade.

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin McCormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop Manager Jana Violante.

“We are so grateful to our audiences that have made Nutcracker Rouge a holiday sensation.” says Austin McCormick. “We are excited to welcome several new acts and returning favorites this season. And we are especially thrilled to welcome back Storm Marrero in her new role of Drosselmeyer.”

Photo Credit: Paul Asphit

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

Jared Dixon and guest

Austin Mccormick and J. Harrison Ghee

Brita Filter and guest

Bruce Sussman and Rob Shuter

The company of Company XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE

The company of Company XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE and J. Harrison Ghee

Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Sean Bell and Andrew O'Shanick

Olivia Lux and guest

Peppermint

Storm

Jay Armstrong and Guest

Julie Benko

Kolton Krouse

Linedy Genao and Ángel Lozada

Linedy Genao and Jordan Dobson

Marti Cummings



