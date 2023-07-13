Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros

By: Jul. 13, 2023

This week, the Broadway Education Alliance (BEA) welcomed the return of its award-winning, signature summer program CAMP BROADWAY in New York City.

Check out the photos below!

Over 100 students, ages seven to 17 participated in vocal performance, dance, acting, stagecraft, masterclasses, and meet-and-greets with special guest artists, including Curtis Holland (FUNNY GIRL), Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson (BACK TO THE FUTURE), and Shannon Mullen (A BRONX TALE, PRETTY WOMAN).

In addition, students visited the Gershwin Theatre where they went “Behind the Emerald Curtain” with WICKED cast members ALICIA NEWCOM and MICAELA MARTINEZ to learn about the production, after which they attended a matinee performance.

“I founded the program in 1995 to make theater arts an accessible and engaging way for creative children to build confidence, hone presentation skills, and discover their unique talents on and off the stage,” says BEA Founder Susan Lee.

Earlier this year, it was announced that BEA partnered with American Girl to fund full and partial scholarships for kids participating in the camp program.

Lee says this kind of partnership is exemplary of a shared goal to give kids access to information, people, and experiences that will help inform and inspire them in their formative years.

“Every member of the Camp Broadway creative team is committed to delivering a positive, enriching, and memorable experience,” said Lee. “Our hope is that Camp Broadway continues to provide an environment where kids and families create lifelong friendships, deepen their appreciation of art and culture, and expand their understanding of the world and its possibilities.”

About The Broadway Education Alliance

The Broadway Education Alliances’ mission is to enable lifelong learning through the theatre arts by facilitating the relationship between artists and audiences at every stage of their life. BEA is committed to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion by building business coalitions that result in infrastructure that can sustain or support educational and enrichment programs that provide direct access to Broadway and the performing arts. www.bealliance.org and www.campbroadway.com.

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Kristine Bendul and Campers

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Susan Lee and Joel Crump

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Theo Lencicki and Campers

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Shannon Mullen and Campers

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Joel Crump and Micaela Martinez

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Alicia Newcom and Joel Crump

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Camp Broadway students

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Curtis Holland and Campers

Photos: CAMP BROADWAY Campers Learn From Stage Pros
Curtis Holland and Campers



Recommended For You