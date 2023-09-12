Photos: Broadway's Caroline O'Connor Dazzles At Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Gala

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC, helmed by Co-Artistic Directors & Executive Producers Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts hosted their second annual Fundraising Gala at The Players NYC on Sunday September 10. Honoring Broadway, West-End & Australian theatre icon Caroline O’Connor, and Broadway Producer Neil Gooding.

O’Connor stunned the sold-out crowd with a medley of songs from her illustrious career, including “All That Jazz” from her turn as Velma in Broadway’s “Chicago”, bringing the audience to their feet.

Hosted by Kathleen Simmonds, the Gala included performances from Isaac Hayward, First Nations Artist Mi-kaisha (who performed a yet to be released single), Adam Rennie, Jennifer Reed & Daniel Edmonds.

The evening raised funds for The 2023 Australian Theatre Festival NYC and focused on celebrating Australian stories & artists in New York City. Auctioneer America Josh rallied the supportive audience to get behind the festival with donations to support the 5 day festival, this November.

Co-Artistic Directors Barford, Delves & Geurts expressed, “Now in our fourth year, we are so grateful to all those that have supported the Festival thus far, and allow us to work towards our mission of celebrating Australian stories and artists in New York City. We will see you at the Festival in November!”.

In attendance included Broadway’s Maree Johnson (“Phantom of the Opera”), Ryan Spahn (“Daniel’s Husband”, “Moscow, Moscow, Moscow”), Kaye Tuckerman (“SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical”, “Mamma Mia”), Lewis Flinn (“Lysistrata Jones The Musical”, “To Wong Foo The Musical”, “Hood The Musical”), Samantha Wills (entrepreneur and creator) Matthew Lee Robinson (“Atlantis”), Benita de Wit (“Six” Resident Director), The Australian Consulate-General New York, The American Australian Association & Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

For more information visit www.australiantheatrefestival.com/gala2023