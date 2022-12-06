Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'

The event featured Diana DiMenna, Judith Ivey, LaChanze, Joan Marcus, Adriane Lenox, and more!

Dec. 06, 2022  

Broadway Women's Alliance hosted a special Broadway community screening of the new film Women Talking on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

Dedicated to fostering community and supporting women, The Broadway Women's Alliance is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization for female professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from happy hours to unwind to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jessica Rush

La Chanze

Stanley Wayne Mathis

Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders Molly Barnett and Diana Salameh

Joan Marcus

Adriane Lenox

Stanley Wayne Mathis and Adriane Lenox

Diana DiMenna

Dea Julien

Diana DiMenna and La Chanze

Donna McKechnie

Daryl Roth

Rachel Sussman

Bob Fradkoff and EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff

La Chanze and Noma Dumezweni

Caitlin O'Connell and Judith Ivey

Judith Ivey

Donna McKechnie and Judith Ivey

Morgan Prouse, EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff, Bob Fradkoff, Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders Molly Barnett and Diana Salameh

Ally John and Diana Salameh

Judith Ivey and La Chanze

Gordon Edelstein, Judith Ivey and Amanda Salles

Bob Fradkoff, EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff and Judith Ivey

Diana DiMenna and Judith Ivey

Diana DiMenna and Judith Ivey

Judith Ivey

Diana DiMenna

Diana DiMenna and Judith Ivey

Judith Ivey

Diana DiMenna and Judith Ivey

Judith Ivey

Diana DiMenna and Judith Ivey

"Women Talking" Movie Poster



Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'
