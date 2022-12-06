Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'
The event featured Diana DiMenna, Judith Ivey, LaChanze, Joan Marcus, Adriane Lenox, and more!
Broadway Women's Alliance hosted a special Broadway community screening of the new film Women Talking on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!
Dedicated to fostering community and supporting women, The Broadway Women's Alliance is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization for female professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from happy hours to unwind to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders Molly Barnett and Diana Salameh
Stanley Wayne Mathis and Adriane Lenox
Bob Fradkoff and EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff
Caitlin O'Connell and Judith Ivey
Donna McKechnie and Judith Ivey
Morgan Prouse, EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff, Bob Fradkoff, Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders Molly Barnett and Diana Salameh
Ally John and Diana Salameh
Judith Ivey and La Chanze
Gordon Edelstein, Judith Ivey and Amanda Salles
Bob Fradkoff, EVP United Artists Releasing Seth Fradkoff and Judith Ivey
"Women Talking" Movie Poster
December 6, 2022
