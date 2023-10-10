Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall

Last night, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) held its HOPE IN HARMONY: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall located at the Paramount Hotel.

The evening was hosted by three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry, and featured performances by some of Broadway’s biggest names including John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, Shayna Steele, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis, Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren, Tony Award winning actor J Harrison Ghee, and Jared Alexander.

BIV also presented their 2023 Inspiration Awards to United States Artist Fellowship Recipient and tap dancer/choreographer Ayodele Casel, multi-Grammy/ Emmy/ Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, and six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald.

For more information please visit: https://broadwayinspirationalvoices.org/

See photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder/ @findthelightphotography