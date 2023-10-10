Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall

Photos from the Red Carpet of Broadway Inspirational Voices Hope In Harmony Fundraising Event on October 9, 2023 at Sony Hall in New York City
Last night, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) held its HOPE IN HARMONY: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall located at the Paramount Hotel.
The evening was hosted by three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry, and featured performances by some of Broadway’s biggest names including John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, Shayna Steele, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis, Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren, Tony Award winning actor J Harrison Ghee, and Jared Alexander.
BIV also presented their 2023 Inspiration Awards to United States Artist Fellowship Recipient and tap dancer/choreographer Ayodele Casel, multi-Grammy/ Emmy/ Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, and six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald.
For more information please visit: https://broadwayinspirationalvoices.org/
See photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder/ @findthelightphotography
Angela Grovey, Allen René Louis
Dana??l Mackie Almy, Robert B. Acton, Allen Reneì Louis, John Eric Parker, Kevin Ryan, Sylvie Armand, Dina Sarno Slawson, Angela Grovey, Danielle D. Taylor, M.D., Leslie Barrett