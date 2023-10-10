Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall

Photos from the Red Carpet of Broadway Inspirational Voices Hope In Harmony Fundraising Event on October 9, 2023 at Sony Hall in New York City

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Last night, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) held its HOPE IN HARMONY: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall located at the Paramount Hotel.

The evening was hosted by three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee  Joshua Henry,  and featured performances by some of Broadway’s biggest names including  John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, Shayna Steele, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes MitchellTony-nominated actor Norm Lewis, Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren, Tony Award winning actor J Harrison Ghee, and Jared Alexander

BIV also presented their 2023 Inspiration Awards to United States Artist Fellowship Recipient and tap dancer/choreographer Ayodele Casel, multi-Grammy/ Emmy/ Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, and six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald

For more information please visit: https://broadwayinspirationalvoices.org/

See photos from the red carpet below! 

Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder/ @findthelightphotography

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Angela Grovey, Allen René Louis

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Audra McDonald

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Joshua Henry

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Marc Shaiman

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Ayodele Casel

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Dana??l Mackie Almy, Robert B. Acton, Allen Reneì Louis, John Eric Parker, Kevin Ryan, Sylvie Armand, Dina Sarno Slawson, Angela Grovey, Danielle D. Taylor, M.D., Leslie Barrett

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall



