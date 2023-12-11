Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala

Hosted by Christopher J. Hanke, the evening featuring performances by Broadway Dreams students, Tony Award nominees Robyn Hurder, Elizabeth Stanley, and more.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") honored prolific producer of television, film, and Broadway, Robert Greenblatt at their 16th Annual Gala held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.  See photos from the evening below.

Hosted by Christopher J. Hanke, the evening featuring performances by Broadway Dreams students, Tony Award nominees Robyn Hurder (star of Greenblatt's upcoming Smash), Elizabeth Stanley, Sidney Dupont, along with Bryonha Marie Parham and Quentin Earl Darrington; a virtual tribute by entertainment icons Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and Kristin Chenoweth. The gala is designed to raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams' global work in supporting performing arts education and career development. 

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams is a leading arts education not-for-profit dedicated to creating a bridge between the professional Broadway community and next generation of theater artists through a uniquely immersive, mentorship-driven training model. Broadway Dreams programs are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year, preparing talented young artists through skills training in voice, acting and dance, as well as by fostering life skills and developing mentorship relationships with some of the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Elizabeth Faulkner, Robert Greenblatt and Matt Lenz

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robert Greenblatt

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Annette Tanner

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robert Greenblatt and Robyn Hurder

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robert Greenblatt

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robert Greenblatt

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robert Greenblatt, Anerre Annera, Elizabeth Faulkner

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Sara Shepard, Bryonha Marie Parham, Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Quentin Earl Darrington

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Broadway Dreams Board of Directors

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Nick Pugliese and Sam Faulkner

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Brian Puskar and Craig D. Amico

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Vickie and Tom Gabbard

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Duncan Steward, Ryan Stana

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Cameron Dingwall and Sara Jeanford

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Rachel Hoffman

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Michael Judson Berry

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Maxx Reed

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Matt Lenz and Nicholas Rodriguez

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Sidney Dupobnt

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Christopher J. Hanke

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Ryann Redmond

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Nick Adams

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Nick Adams

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Kyle Brown, Nick Adams

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala
Adam Sansivieri, Annette Tanner, Elizabeth Faulkner, Ryan Stana



