Photos: Broadway Dreams Foundation Honors Bob Greenblatt At 16th Annual Gala

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") honored prolific producer of television, film, and Broadway, Robert Greenblatt at their 16th Annual Gala held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. See photos from the evening below.

Hosted by Christopher J. Hanke, the evening featuring performances by Broadway Dreams students, Tony Award nominees Robyn Hurder (star of Greenblatt's upcoming Smash), Elizabeth Stanley, Sidney Dupont, along with Bryonha Marie Parham and Quentin Earl Darrington; a virtual tribute by entertainment icons Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and Kristin Chenoweth. The gala is designed to raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams' global work in supporting performing arts education and career development.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams is a leading arts education not-for-profit dedicated to creating a bridge between the professional Broadway community and next generation of theater artists through a uniquely immersive, mentorship-driven training model. Broadway Dreams programs are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year, preparing talented young artists through skills training in voice, acting and dance, as well as by fostering life skills and developing mentorship relationships with some of the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe