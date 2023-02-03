Photos: Bebe Neuwirth Visits Jinkx Monsoon Backstage at CHICAGO For Teacher's Night on Broadway

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Chicago to visit Jinkx Monsoon, who currently stars in the production, for Teachers' Night on Broadway. Teacher's Night on Broadway celebrated 500 New York City public school educators by treating them to a showing of the musical Chicago.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Chicago marks Jinkx Monsoon's Broadway debut, and she also makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of 'Mama' on Broadway. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through March 12th.

With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022.

She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas