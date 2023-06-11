Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards

Check out photos of tonight's big winners with their new Tony Awards!

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners! BroadwayWorld is backstage at the United Palace for the 76th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

View a full list of winners and check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Gregg Barnes

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Danny Feldman

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Tim Hatley

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Andrzej Goulding

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Casey Nicholaw

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jason Zembuch Young

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Tim Lutkin

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Carolyn Downing

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Nevin Steinberg

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Nevin Steinberg

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Lisa Goldberg and Miriam Silverman

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman and Patrick Marber

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Michael Arden

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Patrick Marber

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brandon Uranowitz and Patrick Marber

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brandon Uranowitz and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Bonnie Milligan and Michael Arden

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Kristin Caskey and Greg Nobil

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Greg Nobil, Kristin Caskey

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
J. Harrison Ghee and Jodie Comer

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jodie Comer

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Sean Hayes

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Scott Icen ogle and Sean Hayes

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Sean Hayes

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
LaChanze

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
LaChanze

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Victoria Clark

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Sonia Friedman and Tom Stoppard

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Sonia Friedman and Tom Stoppard

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Victoria Clark

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Victoria Clark

Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards
Judy Katz and Victoria Clark



RELATED STORIES

1
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards

Presenters include Barry Manilow, Colman Domingo, Common, David Henry Hwang, Dominique Fishback, Joaquina Kalukango, Julianne Hough, Kelli O’Hara, Kenny Leon, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Lupita Nyong’o, Luke Evans, Marcel Spears, Marcia Gay Harden, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Etheridge, Nathan Lane, and more.

2
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced

The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals. Check out the full line-up!

3
Video: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Photo
Video: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING

Though Cost of Living played its final Broadway performance over seven months ago, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play certainly was not forgotten by the nominating committee of the Tony Awards. It was nominated for five awards, three of which for its stars- Katy Sullivan, Kara Young, and David Zayas.

4
2023 Tony Awards Winners- Updating Live! Photo
2023 Tony Awards Winners- Updating Live!

Tonight's the night! The best of Broadway gathers today, June 11, at the United Palace to celebrate the 76th Annual Tony Awards. Check back as we bring you the winners LIVE!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photo Exclusive: PRIMA FACIE Star Jodie Comer Gets Her Very Own Sardi's Caricature!Photo Exclusive: PRIMA FACIE Star Jodie Comer Gets Her Very Own Sardi's Caricature!
Photos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Meets the PressPhotos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Meets the Press
Photos: Go inside The 77th Annual Theatre World AwardsPhotos: Go inside The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards
Photos: Go Inside the MTC 2023 SPRING GALAPhotos: Go Inside the MTC 2023 SPRING GALA

Videos

Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play' Video Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical' Video
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical' Video
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' Video
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You