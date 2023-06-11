Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2023 Tony Awards

Check out photos of tonight's big winners with their new Tony Awards!
This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners! BroadwayWorld is backstage at the United Palace for the 76th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.
We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!
View a full list of winners and check back for updates!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding
Jason Zembuch Young
Lisa Goldberg and Miriam Silverman
Miriam Silverman and Patrick Marber
Brandon Uranowitz and Patrick Marber
Brandon Uranowitz and Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan and Michael Arden
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry
Kristin Caskey and Greg Nobil
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry
Greg Nobil, Kristin Caskey
J. Harrison Ghee and Jodie Comer
Scott Icen ogle and Sean Hayes
LaChanze
LaChanze
Sonia Friedman and Tom Stoppard
Sonia Friedman and Tom Stoppard
