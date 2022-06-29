Photos: Baayork Lee, Erika Henningsen, Jason Tam and More In Transport Group's RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN: A BROADWAY CELEBRATION

Go inside Transport Group's all-star concert Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Broadway Celebration, presented as part of the Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

The concert featured a cast of Broadway stars backed by a 24-piece orchestra performing the original orchestrations of selections from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, and Cinderella, interspersed with backstage stories and theatre lore about the original productions.

The cast for the concert, which was hosted by Baayork Lee (original Broadway cast member of A Chorus Line, The King and I, and Flower Drum Song) and Paolo Montalban (co-star of the ABC original movie Cinderella with Brandy and Whitney Houston; Broadway: The King and I, Pacific Overtures), included Mikaela Bennett (BBC Proms Maria in West Side Story, Encores' The Golden Apple, Transport Group's Renascence), Sherry D. Boone (Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam, Marie Christine), Donna Lynne Champlin ( Sweeney Todd, Hollywood Arms, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," OBIE and Drama Desk Award winner) Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell), Danyel Fulton (Drama League and Audelco nominee, Broadbend, Arkansas), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Miserables), Rachel Bay Jones (Tony Award winner for Dear Evan Hansen, Hair, Pippin) Sean McLaughlin (Phantom of the Opera, Bombay Dreams, The Woman in White), Betsy Morgan (The King and I, A Little Night Music, Les Miserables), Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos, Anastasia, Transport Group's Queen of the Mist), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class, Drama League nominee for Transport Group's Hello Again), Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Phantom of the Opera, Hello Dolly), Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, King David).

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland