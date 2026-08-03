Photos: BENEVOLENT World Premiere In Rehearsal With Good Apples Collective

Broadway World has exclusive first look photos inside rehearsals for the upcoming World Premiere of benevolent by Sophie McIntosh (Road Kills; cunnicularii, macbitches) with Good Apples Collective.

The production, directed by Nina Goodheart (Road Kills; cunnicularii) is set to run August 14-September 5 at IATI Theater (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.goodapplescollective.com/benevolent.

Set in 1917, benevolent follows four young women consigned to New York's Inwood Benevolent Home, a draconian reformatory for fallen and friendless girls. Forced into drudgery in the basement laundry, the women forge unlikely connections. But when one of them finds herself in trouble, the others must decide what they're willing to risk in order to help her. Fierce, funny, and frank, benevolent is a piercing illumination of female solidarity: both the intimate places it can be found - and the shocking ways it can be broken.

The cast will feature Mia Fowler* (Adults on FX/Hulu; Search Engine at The Tank), Livvy Marcus* (National Tour of Suffs; Ride and Life After at Old Globe), Rachel Ravel* (BroadwayWorld Original Series, Rachel Unraveled; Fiddler on the Roof at LA's La Mirada Theatre), and Chani Reese (Measure for Measure with Eno River Players) with understudies Healy Knight* (Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California at The Tank), and Morgan S. Perry* (A Christmas Carol with Syracuse Stage). *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Nina Goodheart



Photo Credit: Nina Goodheart

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