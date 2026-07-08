Video: Watch the Full Corn Puddin' Number From SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Watch Sara Chase, McKenzie Kurtz, Brad Oscar, Alex Brightman, and the ensemble of the Tony Award-winning Schmigadoon! perform the full corn puddin' number!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

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