Photos: Audible Celebrates Pride with Alison Bechdel's DYKES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Dykes to Watch Out For was adapted by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Just last week in celebration of Pride Week, Audible presented a special one-night-only event, “Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For - One Night Stand,” at Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.

This live performance was created by Alison Bechdel, Madeleine George, and Leigh Silverman, with a cast that included Alison, Jenn Colella, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Carrie Brownstein, Miriam A. Hyman, Roberta Colindrez, Lisa Kron, Rosal Colón, and Amber Ruffin, with special performances by Jenn Colella and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

Exclusively released on Audible on June 1st, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For was adapted by playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. The audio series is based on the cult favorite comic strip from Alison Bechdel, MacArthur Genius Award-winning author of Fun Home, and brought hilariously to life in this new comedy by a star-studded crew, including Jane Lynch (Glee), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Roberta Colindrez (A League of Their Own), Roxane Gay (New York Times-bestselling author of Bad Feminist) and Jenn Colella (Broadway’s Come from Away). The comic strip is “reborn in a surprising medium” (New York Times) featuring original music by Alana Davis, Faith Soloway, and Bitch, and a soundtrack featuring hits by Ferron, Holly Near, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Cris Williamson, and Joan Jett.

ALISON BECHDEL is a cartoonist whose work includes the long-running comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” as well as the graphic memoirs “Fun Home,” “Are You My Mother?” and “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.” But she is best-known in some quarters for being the originator of “The Bechdel Test.” The stage-musical adaptation of Fun Home premiered on Broadway in 2015, and received five Tony Awards. Bechdel is the recipient of a Guggenheim and a MacArthur Fellowship.

Audible, Inc. is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Audible

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin

Miriam A. Hyman

Lisa Kron

Lauren Patten

Lauren Patten

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Roberta Colindrez

Roberta Colindrez

Carrie Brownstein

Carrie Brownstein

Rosal Colon, Miriam A. Hyman, Amber Ruffin, Leigh Silverman, Jenn Colella, Alison Bechdel, Carrie Brownstein, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Lauren Patten, Lisa Kron and Roberta Colindrez

Rosal Colon, Miriam A. Hyman, Amber Ruffin, Leigh Silverman, Jenn Colella, Alison Bechdel, Carrie Brownstein, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Lauren Patten, Lisa Kron, Roberta Colindrez and Madeleine George

Alison Bechdel

Leigh Silverman, Alison Bechdel and Madeleine George

Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman

Madeleine George

Felicia Fitzpatrick and guest

Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria

Lydia Polgreen

Jacqueline Woodson

Jacqueline Woodson and guest

Linda Villarosa

Collier Schorr

Judy Gold

Judy Gold and guest

Madeleine George and Alison Bechdel

Alison Bechdel

Lisa Kron, Alison Bechdel, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Lauren Patten, Jenn Colella, Carrie Brownstein, Roberta Colindrez, Amber Ruffin, Miriam A. Hyman and Rosal Colon

Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Lauren Patten

Lisa Kron, Alison Bechdel, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Lauren Patten, Jenn Colella, Carrie Brownstein, Roberta Colindrez, Amber Ruffin, Miriam A. Hyman and Rosal Colon

Jenn Colella, Carrie Brownstein and Roberta Colindrez

Amber Ruffin, Miriam A. Hyman and Rosal Colon

Amber Ruffin and Miriam A. Hyman

Roberta Colindrez, Amber Ruffin, Miriam A. Hyman and Rosal Colon

Carrie Brownstein and Roberta Colindrez

Carrie Brownstein and Roberta Colindrez



