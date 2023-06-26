Photos: Audible Celebrates Pride with Alison Bechdel's DYKES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Just last week in celebration of Pride Week, Audible presented a special one-night-only event, “Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For - One Night Stand,” at Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.

This live performance was created by Alison Bechdel, Madeleine George, and Leigh Silverman, with a cast that included Alison, Jenn Colella, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Carrie Brownstein, Miriam A. Hyman, Roberta Colindrez, Lisa Kron, Rosal Colón, and Amber Ruffin, with special performances by Jenn Colella and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

Exclusively released on Audible on June 1st, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For was adapted by playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. The audio series is based on the cult favorite comic strip from Alison Bechdel, MacArthur Genius Award-winning author of Fun Home, and brought hilariously to life in this new comedy by a star-studded crew, including Jane Lynch (Glee), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Roberta Colindrez (A League of Their Own), Roxane Gay (New York Times-bestselling author of Bad Feminist) and Jenn Colella (Broadway’s Come from Away). The comic strip is “reborn in a surprising medium” (New York Times) featuring original music by Alana Davis, Faith Soloway, and Bitch, and a soundtrack featuring hits by Ferron, Holly Near, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Cris Williamson, and Joan Jett.

ALISON BECHDEL is a cartoonist whose work includes the long-running comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” as well as the graphic memoirs “Fun Home,” “Are You My Mother?” and “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.” But she is best-known in some quarters for being the originator of “The Bechdel Test.” The stage-musical adaptation of Fun Home premiered on Broadway in 2015, and received five Tony Awards. Bechdel is the recipient of a Guggenheim and a MacArthur Fellowship.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Audible