Photos: Ashley Park, Brandy & Alex Newell Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ashley performed with Sesame Street, Brandy performed on the Palace of Sweets float by Brach’s, and Alex performed with the the cast of SHUCKED.
Check out behind the scenes photos of Ashley Park (MEAN GIRLS, GRAND HORIZONS, KPOP ), Brandy (CHICAGO), and Alex Newell (TONY winner for SHUCKED), rehearsing for the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
See the photos below!
Photo credit: Adam Nemser
Ashley Park rehearsing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 34th Street in the rain
Brandy
Brandy
