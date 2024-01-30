Photos: Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Record the GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast Recording

It was revealed yesterday that Gutenberg! The Musical! will release a cast recording! After taking their final bows on the stage of the Jones Theatre, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells stepped into the studio to record the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Album, which will be released this spring on Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label.

BroadwayWorld got a chance to step into the studio as the stars recorded the album. Check out photos below!

The album will be produced and mixed by 12-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Croiter. Marcia Goldberg, and Andrew Paradis, serve as Executive Producers. Anthony King, Scott Brown, Van Dean and Marco Paguia serve as album co-producers. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by T.O. Sterrett, vocal supervision is by Liz Caplan, and music direction is by Paguia.

Pre-order the Gutenberg! The Musical Cast Recording at www.centerstagerecords.com.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas