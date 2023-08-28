Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Begins Rehearsals For Pre-Broadway Engagement

Performances run in Chicago and New Orleans this October!

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

The 26-member cast of A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong began rehearsals last week in New York City. Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Producers Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams, Liz Curtis, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae) will present A Wonderful World at the Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal Street) in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 and Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph Street) in Chicago, IL from October 12-29, 2023, prior to Broadway.  

A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award winner and American icon Louis Armstrong from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life. Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) stars as Armstrong. His wives are played by Ta’Rea Campbell (Philip tour of Hamilton, Broadway: The Lion King, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin, Brennyn Lark (Broadway: Six, Les Misérables) as Alpha Smith and Khalifa White (Broadway: Caroline, or Change, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Parker. 
 
The cast also features Lindsey Corey (Miami New Drama: A Wonderful World) as Ensemble/Rachel the Reporter, DeWitt Fleming, Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” NY City Center Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Lincoln Perry, Matthew Greenwood (TV: “1923”) as Johnny Collins, Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver, Aaron Michael Ray (Broadway: Come From Away) as u/s Louis/King Joe Oliver and Matt Wolpe (Broadway: Finding Neverland) as Joe Glaser/Karnofsky, with Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man), Eean Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Broadway: Paradise Square), Alexandra Frohlinger (Broadway: Soul Doctor), Afra Hines (Broadway: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Funny Girl), Alan Kelly (National Tour: Pippin, West End: We Will Rock You), Ashley McManus (National Tour: A Bronx Tale), Aurelia Michael (Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Jarran Muse (Broadway: Motown the Musical), Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act the Musical), Dave Schoonover (Broadway: Bad Cinderella, National Tour: Love Never Dies), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago, Dames at Sea), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple). 
  
Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway’s The King and I, Taboo), and novelist Andrew Delaplaine and directed by Renshaw, A Wonderful World has an original book by Aurin Squire (“This is Us,” “The Good Fight,” “Evil”) and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Wife and husband team Annastasia Victory (Caroline, or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical, Motown the Musical) provide music supervision and direction, arrangements and orchestrations. Choreography is by Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer for Broadway’s Once on This Island and Choir Boy). DeWitt Fleming, Jr. provides Specialty Tap Choreography. Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director and Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer. RL Campbell serves as Production Stage Manager.
 
Scenic and Projection design is by Adam Koch and Steven Royal. Costume design is by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James. Lighting design is by Cory Pattak. Sound design is by Tony Award winner Kai Harada. RL Campbell is Production Stage Manager. 
 
Casting is by Duncan Stewart CSA, ARC Casting. Consulting Producer is Irene Gandy. General Management is by Martian Entertainment. 
 
The World Premiere of A Wonderful World was presented by Miami New Drama in 2021-2022, Michel Hausmann – Artistic Director; Nicholas Richberg – Managing Director. 
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Rehearsals for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon, began last week. Check out an all new video behind the scenes with Matt Doyle here!

2
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44

Nathan Louis Jackson, playwright and screenwriter, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 at the age of 44.  Born and raised in Kansas City, KS, Nathan was a graduate of Washington High School, an alum of Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University and The Juilliard School where he received his MFA in Playwriting. 

3
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY S Photo
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Starring Kate Baldwin

Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA is offering a special opportunity for New York City area theatre lovers to see its acclaimed production of “The Bridges of Madison County” starring Kate Baldwin (“Finnian's Rainbow,” “Hello, Dolly!') and Nicholas Rodriquez (“Tarzan,” “The Sound of Music” national tour) with a new, bus and theater package.

4
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Broadway's “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is thrilled to welcome Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, who follows Bradley Whitford (through August 27) and Daniel Dae Kim (August 30 – September 10) as special guest star for performances from September 12 to 17 as the smash hit comedy extends for final week at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICALVideo: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

Videos

Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You