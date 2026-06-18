Photos: A WALK ON THE MOON With Tovah Feldshuh, Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, and Andréa Burns

New production photos have been released for A Walk on the Moon, the new musical now playing at The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The production began performances on June 15 and officially opened on June 29 for a limited engagement through August 22.

Inspired by the acclaimed 1999 film, A Walk on the Moon is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller and features a book and additional lyrics by original screenwriter Pamela Gray, music and lyrics by Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, and choreography by Josh Prince.

The production stars Talia Suskauer as Pearl, Max Chernin as Marty, Sam Gravitte as Walker, and Andréa Burns as Lillian. Six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who appeared in the original film as Bubbe Lillian Kantrowitz, lends her voice to the role of Mrs. Fogler, heard throughout the show over the Catskills bungalow colony PA system.

Set during the summer of 1969, A Walk on the Moon follows Brooklyn housewife Pearl Kantrowitz as she spends the season in the Catskills while America undergoes profound cultural change. Against the backdrop of the moon landing, the rise of the counterculture movement, and a transformative era in music, Pearl begins to imagine a life beyond the one she has always known.

The cast also includes Sophie Pollono as Alison, Oscar Williams as Ross, Jodi Bluestein, Leo Caravano and Reid Gardner Clarke (alternating as Danny), Andrew Faria, David R. Gordon, Megan Kane, Caroline Pernick, Ellie Schwartz, Richard Spitaletta, Becca Suskauer, Michael Tacconi, and understudies Tucker Gold.