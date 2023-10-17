Photos: 9th Tomatoes Got Talent Picks Four Finalists for Next Year

The event took place on Wednesday October 11.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

On Wednesday October 11, the crop of 12 contestants who were runner-ups in the past eight years of “Tomatoes Got Talent,” was narrowed down to four in a fun and freewheeling evening of entertainment hosted by Randie Levine-Miller and co-produced by Levine-Miller, and Cheryl Benton.

Check out photos from the event below!

The four finalists are Mary Calamia, Evangeline Jones, Alice Levine, and Kelli Maguire.  They were chosen by the evening’s blue-ribbon panel of judges -- the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated veteran actress Penny Fuller; the Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss; and 8-time Tony Award winning producer Rose Caiola, (most recently producer/cowriter “Rock & Roll Man”).

The four women will go on to compete against the contest’s 8 previous winners in what is being billed as the Tomatoes Got Talent Superstar Challenge in 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of the popular talent contest for women over 40 who are currently not working performers.

The show at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Wednesday October 11, at 7pm, featured performances by host Randie Levine-Miller and special guests Edna Kaufmann (a 2014 runner-up who continues, at 90, to produce and perform), and two-time MAC award nominee Susan Mack. The show’s music director is Paul Chamlin.

This was the 9th edition of “Tomatoes Got Talent,” the one-of-a-kind talent show sponsored by the women’s lifestyle media company thethreetomatoes.com which is published by founder Cheryl Benton.

Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, “Tomatoes Got Talent” is sponsored by the women’s lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com.

The 12 contestants on Wednesday were:

Mary Calamia is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Maggie Determann is the membership director for a non-profit.

Camille Diamond is the director of a community center that serves children and families.

Evangeline Johns is an 86-year-old blues singer. Before she retired from her day job, she was a market researcher for CBS.

Dr. Alice Levine, MD is an endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism specialist.

Kelli Maguire works at a Manhattan youth center. She grew up in a carnival.

Jeanne Marino is a piano and voice teacher and loves singing her own parodies.

Alicia Moss is a former dog daycare owner and jewelry designer.

Roe Piccoli is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Mary Roesler is a legal secretary by day.

Merrill Stone is a gerontologist and grief counselor. 

Cathy Szabo runs a seafood catering business and sometimes even wears a lobster costume!

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events. Her monthly “Randie’s Roundtables” at Sardi’s, bring together theater folks for story-filled, off-the-record lunches.  Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by www.thethreetomatoes.com and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing entertaining clips, secrets, and insights about major stars, past and present, to which she adds her own, often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the TTT site and online newsletter Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider’s Website for Women Who Aren’t Kids”) she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto

Photos: 9th Tomatoes Got Talent Picks Four Finalists for Next Year
Randie Levine-Miller, Cheryl Benton, Pat Addiss, Penny Fully, Rose Caiola

Randie Levine-Miller
Randie Levine-Miller

Hosts and winners
Hosts and winners

Hosts and winners
Hosts and winners

Hosts, contestants, and judges
Hosts, contestants, and judges

Pat Addiss, Penny Fully, Rose Caiola
Pat Addiss, Penny Fully, Rose Caiola

Edna Kaufmann
Edna Kaufmann

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Evangeline Jones, Alice Levine, Mary Calamia, Kelli Maguire
Evangeline Jones, Alice Levine, Mary Calamia, Kelli Maguire

Kelli Maguire, Evangeline Jones, Mary Calamia, Alice Levine
Kelli Maguire, Evangeline Jones, Mary Calamia, Alice Levine

Alice Levine
Alice Levine

Evangeline Jones
Evangeline Jones

Kelli Maguire
Kelli Maguire

Mary Calamia
Mary Calamia



