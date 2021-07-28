Photo: Tickets Are Now on Sale For TROUBLE IN MIND Starring LaChanze; Check Out the All New Poster!

Tickets are now on sale for Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. The production stars LaChanze.

Illustration by Matt Williams

Roundabout's production of Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with director Charles Randolph-Wright. Roundabout audiences will know the work of playwright Alice Childress from the recent online reading of her play, Wine in the Wilderness, as part of Roundabout's multi-year The Refocus Project, presented in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight twentieth-century Black plays and their playwrights.

Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29, and open officially on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound) and Nona Hendryx (Original Music).