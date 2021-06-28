Photo Rewind: Charles Shaughnessy Stars in 2010 Production of SPAMALOT at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse kicked off their very first Outdoor Season with Spamalot, the first production to play the theater's new, 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion. Spamalot opened Friday, June 18, and runs through July 10, 2021.

Returning to the role of King Arthur that he originated for Ogunquit Playhouse in 2010 is the charismatic Charles Shaughnessy, best known to TV fans as Mr. Sheffield on CBS' "The Nanny" and Shane Donovan on NBC's "Days of Our Lives."

Check out photos of Ogunquit's 2010 production of Spamalot below!

Joining Shaughnessy in this merry band of madness are Mariand Torres (Broadway's Wicked) as Lady of the Lake, Marc Ginsburg (The Band's Visit, National Tour) as Sir Lancelot, Daniel A. Lopez (Into the Woods, Hollywood Bowl) as Sir Galahad, Josh Grisetti (Broadway's Something Rotten!) as Sir Robin, Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland, National Tour) as Sir Bedevere, Nic Rouleau (Broadway's Book of Mormon) as The Historian, and Jennifer Cody (Ogunquit Playhouse's Elf The Musical) as Patsy. Maya Kazzaz, Larkin Reilly, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Michael Olaribigbe, Mackenzie Perpich, and Celina Nightengale round out the Ensemble.

For more information visit: ogunquitplayhouse.org.