SINGIN' IN THE RAIN to Open at Hackmatack Playhouse

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Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will welcome Singin' in the Rain, the first production of this season, to stage running from July 9 - 18.

In the 1920s, Hollywood's silent films were giving way to the new era of talkies. Singin' in the Rain follows dashing leading man Don Lockwood, his quick-witted sidekick Cosmo Brown, and aspiring actress Kathy Selden as they navigate fame, friendship, and a rapidly changing film industry. Filled with memorable songs, lively dance numbers, and timeless humor, Singin' in the Rain brings the magic of Hollywood's Golden Age to the Hackmatack stage in a production audiences of all ages will enjoy.

Boston-based director A. Nora Long brings her vision of this beloved classic to the Hackmatack stage, inspired by a lifelong passion for the story. Her artistic vision is supported by Musical Director Parker Eastman, Choreographer Emy Holden, Costume Designer James McLaughlin, and Technical Director Dane Leeman, who also serves as Scenic Designer.

“Singin' in the Rain is, arguably, the greatest movie musical ever made, and is certainly one of the best and most beloved movies in history. I've loved it (and Gene Kelly) since I was a kid. Our approach to the musical is really a love letter to the original - not a replica.”

“Our production begins today, 2026, in a cruel and heartless world. Kathy ends her day at her terrible job, makes her way back to her crappy apartment, and curls up on her sofa with her favorite comfort watch. Before long, she finds herself caught up in the story, living out the life of her dream.”

For Long, one of the most meaningful parts of this production is the celebration of community and connection. “I have found my community through theatre, and I think, at base, the film is about a group of artists who get together and put on a show to save the farm - a story particularly well-suited to the Hack family.”

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