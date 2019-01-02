Photo Flashback: Sonny Bono Attends a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament in 1981

You can see Sonny Bono represented eight shows a week in The Cher Show, but today BroadwayWorld is giving you a glimpse into our archives with this flashback photo of the real Sonny!

Below, check out a photo of Sonny at a celebrity charity tennis tournament in 1981.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Sonny Bono attends a Celebrity Charity Tennis Tournament at Long Island City on May 17, 1981 in New York City.