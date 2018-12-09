Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers Tony Award-Winning Actor Philip Bosco

On December 3, Tony winner Philip Bosco passed away from complications of dementia. He was 88 years old.

Bosco received a Tony Award nomination for his debut in The Rape of the Belt in 1960 and spent the next three decades supporting major stars in classic revivals like Cyrano de Bergerac, King Lear, and Twelfth Night.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Bosco with a look back in our archives. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Phillip Bosco arriving for "Take Me Back To Manhattan" The Roundabout Theatre Company's 2009 Spring Gala at Roseland in New York City. April 6, 2009.



Phillip Bosco Attending the Roundabout Theatre Company's Spring Gala 2006 - A One Night Only Celebration of Roundabout's 40th Anniversary! at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. April 3rd, 2006



Phillip Bosco attending the Off-Broadway Opening of the Second Stage Theatre's Mr. & Mrs. Fitch at the Second Stage Theatre in New York City. February 22, 2010



Phillip Bosco celebrate as Boyd Gaines joins the famed walls of Sardi's Restaurant when his portrait is unveiled. july 31, 2008



Phillip Bosco attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco and Robin Lefevre ( Director ) attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco and Swoosie Kurtz attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Laila Robins, Phillip Bosco, Swoosie Kurtz, Gareth Saxe, Lily Rabe, Jenny Sterlin, Bill Camp & John Christopher Jones attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco, Laila Robins, Swoosie Kurtz, Lily Rabe & Robin Lefevre attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco, Laila Robins, Swoosie Kurtz, Lily Rabe attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco, Swoosie Kurtz and Robin Lefevre attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco & Swoosie Kurtz attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006



Phillip Bosco and Swoosie Kurtz attending the press Meet and Greet with the cast of The Roundabout Theatre Company production of HEARTBREAK HOUSE in New York City. August 23, 2006