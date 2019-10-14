Photo Flash: Viva Broadway Wraps Up EL CONJUNTO Concert Series

Take a look inside the final Viva Broadway's "El Conjunto" Concert Series which featured Khris Davis (Sweat, FX's "Atlanta"), Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), and featured performers Roberto Araujo and Samara Ariel Ehrlich.

Viva Broadway celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a three-part cabaret-style concert series titled "El Conjunto" hosted by Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet! and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam") at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) with special guest performances from Broadway stars and musical direction by Justin Ramos.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





