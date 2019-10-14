Photo Flash: Viva Broadway Wraps Up EL CONJUNTO Concert Series
Take a look inside the final Viva Broadway's "El Conjunto" Concert Series which featured Khris Davis (Sweat, FX's "Atlanta"), Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), and featured performers Roberto Araujo and Samara Ariel Ehrlich.
Viva Broadway celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a three-part cabaret-style concert series titled "El Conjunto" hosted by Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet! and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam") at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) with special guest performances from Broadway stars and musical direction by Justin Ramos.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Aixa Burgos, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Jaime Lozano, Alexis Michelle, Ana Villafane, Samara Ariel Ehrlich, Doreen Montalvo, Khris Davis, Justin Ramos, Jessica Vosk, Robin de Jesus, Roberto Araujo and Will Hack
Alexis Michelle, Jessica Vosk and Ana Villafane
Doreen Montalvo and Jaime Lozano
Jesus Del Orden and Sophia Rodriguez
Robin de Jesus and Ana Villafane
Sergio Trujillo, Ana Villafane and Luis Salgado
Will Hack, Justin Ramos, Aixa Burgos and Ethan Hack-Chabot
