Photo Flash: The Women In The Arts & Media Coalition Presents the 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award

The 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award honoree was Martha Richards.

Nov. 16, 2020  

The Women in the Arts & Media Coalition hosted a digital presentation of the 2020 VintAge Award, which celebrates the voice and vision of women in the arts and media as they age, on Saturday, November 14 via Zoom.

The 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award honoree was Martha Richards, the Founder and President of WomenArts, originally The Fund for Women Artists, an affiliate member organization of the Coalition. The award was presented to Ms. Richards by Dame Rosemary Squire, Co-Founder of Ambassador Theatre Group and Trafalgar Entertainment and the first woman to be named UK Entrepreneur of the Year.

The event was co-hosted by Avis Boone and Yvonne Curry, Co-Presidents of the Coalition, along with Shellen Lubin and Mary Hodges, Co-Presidents of the League of Professional Theatre Women, the organization which founded the Coalition through the concerted efforts of Elsa Rael for whom the award is named, was also be in attendance.

The ceremony included speakers who have worked with Ms. Richards throughout her illustrious career.

Alice Tuan

Avis Boone and Yvonne Curry

Avis Boone

Elsa Rael

Martha Richards

Martha Richards

, 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award recipient

Mary Hodges and Shellen Lubin

Mary Hodges

Paul Tetreault

Dame Rosemary Squire and Martha Richards

Dame Rosemary Squire

Shellen Lubin

Shellen Lubin, Avis Boone, Yvonne Curry, and Mary Hodges

Shellen Lubin, Avis Boone, Yvonne Curry, and Mary Hodges


