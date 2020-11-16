Photo Flash: The Women In The Arts & Media Coalition Presents the 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award
The 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award honoree was Martha Richards.
The Women in the Arts & Media Coalition hosted a digital presentation of the 2020 VintAge Award, which celebrates the voice and vision of women in the arts and media as they age, on Saturday, November 14 via Zoom.
See photos below!
The 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award honoree was Martha Richards, the Founder and President of WomenArts, originally The Fund for Women Artists, an affiliate member organization of the Coalition. The award was presented to Ms. Richards by Dame Rosemary Squire, Co-Founder of Ambassador Theatre Group and Trafalgar Entertainment and the first woman to be named UK Entrepreneur of the Year.
The event was co-hosted by Avis Boone and Yvonne Curry, Co-Presidents of the Coalition, along with Shellen Lubin and Mary Hodges, Co-Presidents of the League of Professional Theatre Women, the organization which founded the Coalition through the concerted efforts of Elsa Rael for whom the award is named, was also be in attendance.
The ceremony included speakers who have worked with Ms. Richards throughout her illustrious career.
Avis Boone and Yvonne Curry
Avis Boone
Martha Richards
Martha Richards
, 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award recipient
Dame Rosemary Squire and Martha Richards
Dame Rosemary Squire
Shellen Lubin, Avis Boone, Yvonne Curry, and Mary Hodges
Shellen Lubin, Avis Boone, Yvonne Curry, and Mary Hodges
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lynn Kellogg, Original 'Sheila' in HAIR, Dies From Covid-19
Lynn Kellogg- Simpers, Broadway's original Sheila in the 1968 production of 'Hair,' passed away this week at the age of 77. ...
THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN Casts to Reunite on ABC's DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG
ABC has announced the lineup for “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” with Ryan Seacrest returning to host on Monday November 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)....
Liz Callaway Will Release Holiday Album 'Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas'
Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will release her new holiday album 'Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas,' on Friday, December 4, 2020....
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform 'Bad Cinderella'
Check out star Carrie Hope Fletcher and Andrew Lloyd Webber performing the first single from Webber's take on Cinderella! ...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...