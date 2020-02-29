Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).
The cast and creatives took part in a kickoff event and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all of the photos from the event below!
The cast includes Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke, Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).
Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage
Signage
Signage
Jodie Moore, Caissie Levy, Penny Daulton, Christina Pezzello, Sydney Beers
Tony Kushner and Michael Paulson
Colette Robert, J. Oconer Navarro, Anastasia McClesky , Jodie Moore, Caissie Levy
Daniel Rudin, Gina Lamparella, Joy Hermalyn, Kevin S. McAllister
Timothy Quinlan, Christopher Anselmo and Daniel Rudin
Sharon D. Clarke
Sharon D. Clarke
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori
Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner
Michael Longhurst, Sharon D. Clarke, Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner
Todd Haimes, Michael Longhurst, Sharon D. Clarke, Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner
Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, Sydney Beers, Todd Haimes
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori
Nigel Lilley, Sharon D. Clarke, Ann Yee and Michael Longhurst
Sydney Beers and Ann Yee
Chinua Baraka Payne and Nasia Thomas
Ambiance
Caissie Levy and Sharon D. Clarke
Caissie Levy and Sharon D. Clarke
Caissie Levy, Ann Yee and Michael Longhurst
Nasia Thomas, Harper Miles, Na??Kenge and Nya
Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Nya
Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Nya
Arica Jackson, Khalifa White and Samantha Williams
Joy Hermalyn, John Cariani and Stuart Zagnit
The kids in the cast
Michael Longhurst and Sharon D. Clarke
Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D. Clarke, Na??Kenge and Chris Fenwick
Sharon D. Clarke, Na??Kenge and Chris Fenwick
Jonah Mussolino, Jaden Myles Waldman and Alexander Bello
Tamika Lawrence, John Cariani and Anastacia McCleskey
