CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
Click Here for More Articles on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press

Article Pixel Feb. 29, 2020  

Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

The cast and creatives took part in a kickoff event and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all of the photos from the event below!

The cast includes Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke, Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Signage

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Signage

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Signage

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Jodie Moore, Caissie Levy, Penny Daulton, Christina Pezzello, Sydney Beers

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner and Michael Paulson

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Colette Robert, J. Oconer Navarro, Anastasia McClesky , Jodie Moore, Caissie Levy

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Daniel Rudin, Gina Lamparella, Joy Hermalyn, Kevin S. McAllister

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Timothy Quinlan, Christopher Anselmo and Daniel Rudin

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Sharon D. Clarke

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Sharon D. Clarke

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Michael Longhurst

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Michael Longhurst

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Michael Longhurst, Sharon D. Clarke, Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Todd Haimes, Michael Longhurst, Sharon D. Clarke, Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, Sydney Beers, Todd Haimes

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Nigel Lilley, Sharon D. Clarke, Ann Yee and Michael Longhurst

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Sydney Beers and Ann Yee

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Chinua Baraka Payne and Nasia Thomas

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Ambiance

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Caissie Levy and Sharon D. Clarke

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Caissie Levy and Sharon D. Clarke

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Caissie Levy, Ann Yee and Michael Longhurst

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Caissie Levy and John Cariani

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Nasia Thomas, Harper Miles, Na??Kenge and Nya

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Nya

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Nya

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Arica Jackson, Khalifa White and Samantha Williams

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Joy Hermalyn, John Cariani and Stuart Zagnit

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
The kids in the cast

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Michael Longhurst and Sharon D. Clarke

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D. Clarke, Na??Kenge and Chris Fenwick

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Sharon D. Clarke, Na??Kenge and Chris Fenwick

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Jonah Mussolino, Jaden Myles Waldman and Alexander Bello

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Tamika Lawrence, John Cariani and Anastacia McCleskey

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Caissie Levy and Chip Zien

Get the best prices on tickets to Caroline, or Change on TodayTix - click here.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Photo Flash: First Look at Roger Bart, Olly Dobson, and the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in Action!
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)

BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)

Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse,  Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)

Photo Coverage: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Makes History at Madison Square Garden Performance
Just yesterday, a capacity crowd of 18,000 New York City public school students made history, along side the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird. A... (read more)

Confirmed: Ivo Van Hove To Direct Stage Adaptation of THE SHINING
Tony Award-winning director, Ivo Van Hove, will direct a new stage adaptation of Stephen King's horror classic, The Shining!... (read more)

SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)