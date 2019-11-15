Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala Honoring André De Shields
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, recently honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) with the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre and producer Riki Kane Larimer (Cagney) with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award on Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).
Take a look at photos from the event below!
The 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala was hosted by Tony-winning actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard and included special guest appearances by John Ellison Conlee, Robert Creighton, Darius De Haas, Jeffry Denman, Dawn Driver, Mercedes Ellington, Kylie Kuioka, Teresa Eyring, Ron Lucas, Richard Maltby, Jr., Larry Owens, Tony Perry, Malvinna Rose, Melissa Schott, Marc Shaiman, Edward Tolve, Ekele Ukegbu, Ben Vereen, Anita Welch, Freida Williams, Patrick Wilson, David Yazbek, The Alumni Ensemble of The Boys and Girls Choir of Harlem, Students from Marymount College, and York Musical Theater Training Program Alum. Featured in the program were musical numbers from the hit Broadway musicals The Wiz, Hair, Ain't Misbehavin', The Full Monty, and more! Michael Unger (York's former Associate Artistic Director, recently appointed Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directs the evening's celebration under the music direction of Eric Svejcar.
The Oscar Hammerstein Award is presented at an annual gala which benefits The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and the Hammerstein Family. Past recipients include Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Harold Prince, Cy Coleman, Charles Strouse, Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Stone, David Merrick, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Carol Channing, Tony Walton, Joseph Stein, George S. Irving, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Tom Meehan, Barbara Cook, Paul Gemignani, Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Angela Lansbury, Joel Grey, the legendary songwriting team of Harvey Schmidt & Tom Jones, and five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.
The York Theatre Company Founders' Award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the Company, and of the arts. Past recipients of the award include Janet Hayes Walker, the Founding Artistic Director of the York, W. David McCoy, Sarah Tod Smith, Molly Grose, Robert Goldberg, and Gerald F. Fisher.
The York Theatre Company, celebrating its 50th year, is the only company in New York, and one of the few in the world, whose two-fold mission is to produce new musical works and rediscover musical gems from the past. The York's credits include more than 70 fully staged productions, more than 100 Mufti semi-staged readings, 35 cast albums, and commercial transfers that include the Broadway productions of Sweeney Todd (1989-90), and Souvenir (2005-2006).
Photo Credit: Ben Strothmann
AndrÃ© De Shields, Riki Kane Larimer
Andy Hammerstein, Riki Kane Larimer, Charlayne Woodard, AndrÃ© De Shields
Jim Kierstead, Claudia Zahn, W. David McCoy, Riki Kane Larimer, AndrÃ© De Shields Joan Ross Sorkin, Laurance Holzman, James Morgan, Evans Haile
AndrÃ© De Shields (center) with the cast of âa???"Ainâa??a??t Misbehavinâa??a??."
Dawn Driver, Tony Perry, Malvinna Rose, Ron Lucas, Anita Welch
Alumni Ensemble of The Boys and Girls Choir of Harlem
Musical Theater Training Program Alum.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure y... (read more)
LES MISERABLES Changes Dates of Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas
Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud The... (read more)
Joél Pérez, Brandon J. Dirden & More Complete Cast for TAKE ME OUT on Broadway
Take Me Out has found its full Broadway cast! Second Stage Theater has announced full casting for the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of DIANA; Featuring Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, and Jeanna de Waal
The first photo has been released of the four stars of Diana, the upcoming new musical based on the incredible real life story of an icon to end all i... (read more)
VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Cast Recreates Spongebob Memes
It's far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because cast members from Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage are recreating some of the most... (read more)