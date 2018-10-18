Photo Flash: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Bucks County Playhouse's "The Rocky Horror Show" - on stage through Sunday, October 28. Hunter Foster directs this production after also directing this season's record breaking "Million Dollar Quartet" and "42nd Street". Choreography is by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Lorin Latarro.

"This year we added to the fun and all patrons now have Time Warp seats," says Producer Stephen Kocis. "A Playhouse prop bag is available for each attendee and everyone is invited to come up on stage and dance the Time Warp with the cast."

Mason Alexander Park (direct from the National Tour of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch") makes his Playhouse debut in the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Alyse Alan Louis returns as Janet (Broadway's Original Cast of "Amélie" and "Mamma Mia"), and Danielle Diniz as a Phantom (National Tour of "Dirty Dancing"). They are joined by Playhouse "Rocky" first-timers including: Tim Rogan as Rocky (Lewis in the Original Broadway Revival Cast and 1st National Tour of "Pippin"), Zach Cossman as Brad (BCP's "Million Dollar Quartet" and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), Daisy Wright as Columbia (Phyllis from BCP's "42nd Street"), Trent Saunders as Riff Raff, Christina Sajous as Magenta (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants" and "American Idiot"), Michael Thomas Holmes as Narrator/Dr. Scott (BCP's "The Divine Sister"), and Alec Irion as Eddie.

The creative team includes Greg Santos (Associate Director), David L. Arsnault (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer), Lisa Gajda (Associate Choreographer), Darcy Bert (Props Master). Musical Director is Will Shuler. Casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA and Kaitlin Shaw, CSA of Tara Rubin Casting.

"The Rocky Horror Show," with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, is a musical that inspired the 1975 classic cult film, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." It follows innocent couple Brad and Janet as they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite Dr. FrankN-Furter, his "perfect" creation Rocky, and an assortment of other crazy creatures.

"The Rocky Horror Show" runs through October 28 with select special late night showings. "The Rocky Horror Show" will continue to play the following schedule: 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.; October 21 and 28 at 3:00 p.m., and October 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $60. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. No outside prop bags permitted will be permitted.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

