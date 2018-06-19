Photo Flash: TDF Honors Tony Kushner & James Lapine at 50th Anniversary Gala!

On Monday June 18, TDF, which is celebrating 50 years of service to audiences and the performing arts community in 2018, honored Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Tony Kushner at its 50th Anniversary Gala. Mr. Kushner's Tony Award-winning masterwork, Angels in America, which is currently receiving its first Broadway revival with the National Theatre production at the Neil Simon Theatre is running through July 15.

Additionally, James Lapine, also a Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright and director, was presented the inaugural TDF Founders Award. The TDF Founders Award was created to honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission, and who embody TDF's vision of a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. Mr. Lapine has been connected to TDF as a mentor in the TDF/Wendy Wasserstein created arts education program, TDF Open Doors. Tony Kushner was introduced by Angels in America star James McArdle and James Lapine was introduced by fellow Open Doors mentor, Kirsten Childs. During the evening it was announced that in honor of the 20thanniversary of Open Doors, the program would be renamed the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project, in honor of its founder. The funds raised at TDF's 50th Anniversary Gala will provide vital support for TDF's wide range of programs serving theatregoers and theatre-makers. Guests will be treated to a special program headlined by Brandon Victor Dixon. The evening was hosted by the hilarious Julie Halston and featured performances from The Broadway Boys and cast members from Forbidden Broadway doing an original song honoring TDF.

Photo Credit: Anita and Steve Shevett

