Photo Flash: Syracuse University Celebrates Alumnus Taye Diggs with NYC Reading

Feb. 22, 2018  

Just last night, Syracuse University celebrated Taye Diggs (Class of 1993) at Syracuse University's Lubin House (11 E 61st Street). In honor of his directorial debut with "Thoughts of a Colored Man," they presented a reading of the new play, by Keenan Scott II with music by Madison McFerrin, for fellow alumni and invited guests.

Thoughts of a Colored Man takes a raw and honest look at eight men as they struggle to find their identity beyond the limitations, stereotypes, and obstacles that the world attempts to place on them based on the color of their skin. In an effort to better understand the human experience, they openly discuss love, race, education, family, and history. This incredibly relevant new play fuses music, dance, and modern storytelling together for a deeply moving, entertaining and thought-provoking experience.

Check out photos from inside the special event below!

high res photos

The Cast of Thoughts of A Colored Man

Blake Russell, Benton Greene and Forrest McClendon

Charles Goodridge and Reynaldo Piniella

James T. Lane

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs and Keenan Scott II

Keenan Scott II Taye Diggs and Students from Syracuse University

Jill A. Anderson - Managing Director of Syracuse Stage, Keenan Scott II and Michael S. Tick, Dean of Syracuse Visual Arts

Joy Ried and TCM Cast Member Charles E. Wallace

TCM Producer Brian Moreland with Alia Jones Harvey

Madison McFerrin and Cast Members of Thoughts of a Colored Man


