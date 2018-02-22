Photo Flash: Syracuse University Celebrates Alumnus Taye Diggs with NYC Reading

Just last night, Syracuse University celebrated Taye Diggs (Class of 1993) at Syracuse University's Lubin House (11 E 61st Street). In honor of his directorial debut with "Thoughts of a Colored Man," they presented a reading of the new play, by Keenan Scott II with music by Madison McFerrin, for fellow alumni and invited guests.

Thoughts of a Colored Man takes a raw and honest look at eight men as they struggle to find their identity beyond the limitations, stereotypes, and obstacles that the world attempts to place on them based on the color of their skin. In an effort to better understand the human experience, they openly discuss love, race, education, family, and history. This incredibly relevant new play fuses music, dance, and modern storytelling together for a deeply moving, entertaining and thought-provoking experience.

Check out photos from inside the special event below!

Related Articles