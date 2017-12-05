Photo Flash: Steven Pasquale, Lena Hall and More Celebrate 2017 Steinberg Honorees Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath

Dec. 5, 2017  

Last night, December 4, The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust awarded playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath with 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards. The acclaimed writers were honored at the 10th Annual "Mimi" Awards that were presented at Lincoln Center Theater. BroadwayWorld has photos from the ceremony below!

The "Mimi" Awards are presented annually to honor the outstanding artistry and accomplishments of some of the most gifted American playwrights. Some of the theatre luminaries who took the stage to honor the playwrights, included Aasif Mandvi, Steven Pasquale, Matthew Rauch, Jayne Houdyshell, Rajiv Joseph, Julie White, and Lena Hall.

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented biennially to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers, who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose current bodies of work exhibit exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of some of the most gifted up-and-coming American playwrights and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theatre. Each recipient will receive a cash award of $50,000.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Harold And Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust

A view of the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.

Guests attend the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath.

Honorees Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath

Honoree Ayad Akhtar and Aasif Mandvi

Actor Emily Donahoe

Actors Michael O'Keefe and Emily Donahoe

Actors Michael O'Keefe and Emily Donahoe

Babak Tafti and Eden Malyn

Babak Tafti and Eden Malyn

Actor Julie White

Actor Julie White

Actor Julie White

Andrew Garman

Andrew Garman

Emily Donahoe and Andrew Garman

Emily Donahoe and Andrew Garman

Director Neil Pepe

Director Neil Pepe

Honoree Lucas Hnath

Honoree Lucas Hnath

Honoree Lucas Hnath and guest

Honoree Lucas Hnath and guest

Honoree Ayad Akhtar

Honoree Ayad Akhtar

Jayne Houdyshell

Jayne Houdyshell

Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale

Matthew Saldivar

Matthew Saldivar

J.T. Rogers

J.T. Rogers

Caroline Hewitt

Caroline Hewitt

Matt Rauch

Matt Rauch

Matthew Saldivar, Steven Pasquale, Caroline Hewitt and Matt Rauch

Matthew Saldivar, Steven Pasquale, Caroline Hewitt and Matt Rauch

Steven Pasquale and Matt Rauch

Bernard White

Bernard White

Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg

Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg

Barry Grove, Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg

Shirley Steinberg, Justin Steinberg and Bridget Lipsker

Board member Michael Steinberg and Joan Steinberg

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall

Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall

Nadine Malouf

Nadine Malouf

Bernard White and Nadine Malouf

Katie Honaker, Jacquelyn Landgraf and Anya Saffir

Kwame Kwei-Armah and Caroline Hewitt

Honoree Lucas Hnath and Carole Krumland

Julie White and honoree Lucas Hnath

Jim Steinberg and Shirley Steinberg

Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland

Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland

Caroline McKenzie, Peter Georgescu and Barbara Georgescu

Honoree Ayad Akhtar and Annika Boras

Joan and Michael Steinberg

Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Andre Bishop and actor Matt Rauch

Todd Haymes, Julie White and Michael Steinberg

Todd Haymes and Carole Krumland

Rajiv Joseph and company

Aasif Mandvi (center) and Shaifali Puri

Mona Pirnot and Honoree Lucas Hnath

Honoree Lucas Hnath (center) and J.T. Rogers

Steven Pasquale and Nadia Malik

The family of Michael and Joan Steinberg (center)

Awards onstage at the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.

Guests attend the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.


