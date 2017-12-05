Photo Flash: Steven Pasquale, Lena Hall and More Celebrate 2017 Steinberg Honorees Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath

Last night, December 4, The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust awarded playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath with 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards. The acclaimed writers were honored at the 10th Annual "Mimi" Awards that were presented at Lincoln Center Theater. BroadwayWorld has photos from the ceremony below!

The "Mimi" Awards are presented annually to honor the outstanding artistry and accomplishments of some of the most gifted American playwrights. Some of the theatre luminaries who took the stage to honor the playwrights, included Aasif Mandvi, Steven Pasquale, Matthew Rauch, Jayne Houdyshell, Rajiv Joseph, Julie White, and Lena Hall.

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented biennially to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers, who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose current bodies of work exhibit exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of some of the most gifted up-and-coming American playwrights and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theatre. Each recipient will receive a cash award of $50,000.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Harold And Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust



A view of the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.



Guests attend the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath.

Honorees Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath

Honoree Ayad Akhtar and Aasif Mandvi



Actor Emily Donahoe



Actors Michael O'Keefe and Emily Donahoe



Actors Michael O'Keefe and Emily Donahoe



Babak Tafti and Eden Malyn



Babak Tafti and Eden Malyn



Actor Julie White



Actor Julie White



Actor Julie White



Andrew Garman



Andrew Garman



Emily Donahoe and Andrew Garman



Emily Donahoe and Andrew Garman



Director Neil Pepe



Director Neil Pepe



Honoree Lucas Hnath



Honoree Lucas Hnath



Honoree Lucas Hnath and guest



Honoree Lucas Hnath and guest



Honoree Ayad Akhtar



Honoree Ayad Akhtar



Jayne Houdyshell



Jayne Houdyshell



Steven Pasquale



Steven Pasquale



Matthew Saldivar



Matthew Saldivar



J.T. Rogers



J.T. Rogers



Caroline Hewitt



Caroline Hewitt



Matt Rauch



Matt Rauch



Matthew Saldivar, Steven Pasquale, Caroline Hewitt and Matt Rauch



Matthew Saldivar, Steven Pasquale, Caroline Hewitt and Matt Rauch



Steven Pasquale and Matt Rauch



Bernard White



Bernard White



Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg



Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg



Barry Grove, Lori Steinberg and Jim Steinberg



Shirley Steinberg, Justin Steinberg and Bridget Lipsker



Board member Michael Steinberg and Joan Steinberg



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall



Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall



Nadine Malouf



Nadine Malouf



Bernard White and Nadine Malouf



Katie Honaker, Jacquelyn Landgraf and Anya Saffir



Kwame Kwei-Armah and Caroline Hewitt



Honoree Lucas Hnath and Carole Krumland



Julie White and honoree Lucas Hnath



Jim Steinberg and Shirley Steinberg



Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland



Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland



Caroline McKenzie, Peter Georgescu and Barbara Georgescu



Honoree Ayad Akhtar and Annika Boras



Joan and Michael Steinberg



Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Andre Bishop and actor Matt Rauch



Todd Haymes, Julie White and Michael Steinberg



Todd Haymes and Carole Krumland



Rajiv Joseph and company



Aasif Mandvi (center) and Shaifali Puri



Mona Pirnot and Honoree Lucas Hnath



Honoree Lucas Hnath (center) and J.T. Rogers



Steven Pasquale and Nadia Malik



The family of Michael and Joan Steinberg (center)



Awards onstage at the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.



Guests attend the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards honoring Ayad Akhtar and Lucas Hnath at Lincoln Center Theater.