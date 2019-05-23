Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Toasts THE PROM Composers Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin

May. 23, 2019  

Legendary Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz led a toast to THE PROM's Tony-nominated songwriting duo, Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin, who are celebrating 25 years working together this year as their musical The Prom heads into June 9's Tony Awards as one of the season's most beloved new shows on Broadway.

Matthew & Chad met at NYU over two decades ago and immediately started writing musicals together, including Broadway hits The Wedding Singer and Elf, but The Prom marks their first wholly original work to make it to the Great White Way. Other Broadway luminaries on hand to celebrate the songwriters included THE PROM lead producer Bill Damaschke, Ragtime composer Stephen Flaherty, and librettist John Weidman.

Schwartz was on hand because he mentored the duo from the very start of their careers, and has been cheering them on ever since. After he took the stage at Manhattan Manor in the Theater District to glowingly introduce the gents ((he described The Prom as "wonderful, hilarious and very touching") to an audience of Tony voters, The Prom company, and friends & family, the party morphed into a look through Matthew & Chad's songbook with performances of: "Never Fall In Love (With An Elf)" from Elf, performed by Beetlejuice's Leslie Kritzer; "If I Told You" from The Wedding Singer, performed by Aladdin's Ainsley Melham and The Prom's Isabelle McCalla; and "We Look to You" from The Prom, performed by The Prom's Michael Potts.

Photo Credit: Polk & Co.



Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces 2019/2020 Tour Cities
  • Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Shindle, and Betsy Wolfe Will Lead INTO THE WOODS At Town Hall
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEASTS's 'Gaston'
  • Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Join GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO
  • Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, Duncan Sheik's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE, & More Lead The New Group's Season
  • Tickets Now on Sale for the 2019 Tony Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup