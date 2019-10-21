Photo Flash: Stars Align for Gilana's Fund Benefit at Joe's Pub

LIVING FOR TODAY presented a benefit concert entitled Living for Today: "Put on a Happy Face", on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St). The concert was produced and directed by David Alpert (If/Then, The Apple Boys) with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight). The concert featured a live band and Broadway stars performing their favorite showtunes, all chosen to make us smile.

This year's lineup included: Emmy-Award nominee Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock," The Little Mermaid), Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago), Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson ("The Greatest Showman," Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Nic Rouleau (Hello Dolly, The Book of Mormon), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Be More Chill), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miz), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), David R. Gordon (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), with Cathy Ang (KPOP), Jillian Jameson (The Sound of Music) and Paige Sommerer. The band includes Jason Wetzel, Gregg Monteith, and Kris Rogers.





