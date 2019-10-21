Photo Flash: Stars Align for Gilana's Fund Benefit at Joe's Pub
LIVING FOR TODAY presented a benefit concert entitled Living for Today: "Put on a Happy Face", on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St). The concert was produced and directed by David Alpert (If/Then, The Apple Boys) with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight). The concert featured a live band and Broadway stars performing their favorite showtunes, all chosen to make us smile.
This year's lineup included: Emmy-Award nominee Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock," The Little Mermaid), Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago), Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson ("The Greatest Showman," Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Nic Rouleau (Hello Dolly, The Book of Mormon), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Be More Chill), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miz), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), David R. Gordon (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), with Cathy Ang (KPOP), Jillian Jameson (The Sound of Music) and Paige Sommerer. The band includes Jason Wetzel, Gregg Monteith, and Kris Rogers.
Photo Credit: Michael Kushner
Paige Sommerer
Taylor Iman Jones, Bonnie Milligan
David R. Gordon
David R. Gordon, Paige Davis, Eric Anderson
Cathy Ang, Jillian Jameson, Paige Sommerer
Eric William Morris
Eric William Morris, Phoenix Best
Paige Sommerer, Jillian Jameson, Eric Anderson, Cathy Ang
David R. Gordon
David R. Gordon
Eric William Morris
Eric William Morris
Cathy Ang, Paige Sommerer, Jillian Jameson, and Eric Anderson
Aleza Alpert Elles
Aleza Alpert Elles, Wesli Spencer
Paige Sommerer
Paige Sommerer
David Alpert, Aleza Alpert Elles, Anna Alpert, and Alan Alpert
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)
Krystal Joy Brown Will Play Eliza in HAMILTON on Broadway
According to Page Six, Krystal Joy Brown will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway company of Hamilton beginning December 10.... (read more)
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Signature Theatre's A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's rehearsals for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by ... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James, Among Cast of the Return of THE COURTROOM
Waterwell today announced the return of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings, with text arranged from real court transcripts by Wa... (read more)