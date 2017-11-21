Photo Flash: Sheldon Harnick, James Snyder, Klea Blackhurst and More Celebrate Christine Ebersole at Encompass New Opera Theatre Gala
On Sunday, November 19th, Encompass New Opera Theatre, The Board of Trustees and The Encompass Honorary Gala Chairs, Alan Alda, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, and Maury Yeston paid tribute to Broadway's sparkling luminary, Christine Ebersole, with a star-studded musical salute. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!
The elegant evening - was hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio and Sheldon Harnick - and featured recollections and tributes by well-known Broadway personalities and friends from the Music Theatre world. Dazzling musical entertainment featured stars of stage and screen. Beth Ertz was the Music Director/Arranger/Pianist and Jay Leonhart performed on Bass. Michael A. Kerker of ASCAP and Nancy Rhodes of Encompass co-produceed. The 2017 Gala Chairs are Daniel J. De Siena, Casey McNamara, and Harriet Slaughter.
The Encompass Musical Salute took place at The National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY, 10003) on Sunday, November 19, starting at 6:00 PM with a Cocktail & Hors d'oeuvres Reception, the Musical Program at 7:00 PM, and followed by a Champagne & Dessert Party.
This is the 14th consecutive year for the Encompass Gala Musical Salute. The artists performing did songs representing her theatre credits and favorites. Frank Basile, Klea Blackhurst, Scott Frankel with Michael Korie, Debbie Gravitte, Howard McGillin, James Snyder, Billie Stritch, KT Sullivan and Lawrence Yurman. Recollections by Sheldon Harnick and William Ivey Long.
Past honorees include Sheldon Harnick (both for his 80th and his 90th Birthdays), John Kander, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, Jerry Bock, Maury Yeston, Joseph Stein, Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, John Weidman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Menken, Joel Grey, Jeanine Tesori, Barbara Cook, Lee Adams, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally.
Christine Ebersole won the Tony Award for her stunning dual performance as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in the acclaimed musical GREY GARDENS. She won another Tony Award for her starring role as Dorothy Brock in the smash hit revival 42nd STREET, and has captivated audiences in DINNER AT EIGHT (Tony & Outer Critics Circle awards nominations), STEEL MAGNOLIAS, ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, I LOVE MY WIFE, ANGEL STREET, OKLAHOMA, CAMELOT opposite Richard Burton, THE BEST MAN, and the revival of Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT, co-starring with Dame Angela Lansbury. She is currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical, WAR PAINT, opposite Patti LuPone.
Ms. Ebersole has appeared in over 20 feature films: The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost Dad, True Crime, My Girl 2, and The Big Wedding, which features an original composition she wrote and performed for the end credits. Her extensive television credits include Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Search Part, Sullivan and Son, Royal Pains, Madame Secretary, American Horror Story, Ugly Betty, Law and Order SVU, Boston Legal and Will and Grace. She appeared as Tesse Tura in Gypsy, starring Bette Midler, and was a series regular on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Ms. Ebersole has appeared in numerous concert halls, including The Kennedy Center, Boston's Symphony Hall and Carnegie Hall. She has performed her many critically acclaimed cabaret acts at the Café Carlyle and other prestigious venues around the country. Her CDs include In Your Dreams, Sunday in New York, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward, and Strings Attached.
