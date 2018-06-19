Photo Flash: Shakespeare in the Park's OTHELLO Celebrates Opening Night

Jun. 19, 2018  

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Othello opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out the photos below!

Guests at last night's opening included Susan Kelechi Watson, Dylan and Beck Ann Baker, Annaleigh Ashford, Patrick Page, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Shaina Taub, Mario Cantone, and Tina Benko.

OTHELLO is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The complete cast of Othello features Peter Jay Fernandez (Duke of Venice); Motell Foster(Roderigo); Andrew Hovelson (Lodovico); Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello); David Kenner (Ensemble); Heather Lind (Desdemona); Tim Nicolai (Ensemble); Flor De Liz Perez (Bianca); Miguel Perez (Brabantio);Thomas Schall (Montano); Caroline Siewert (Ensemble); Corey Stoll (Iago); Babak Tafti (Cassio); Peter Van Wagner (Gratiano); and Alison Wright(Emilia). The non-equity ensemble will feature Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago, and Allen Tedder.

Set amid war and palace intrigue in the 17th-century Mediterranean, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater's most infamous villain, Iago, remains Shakespeare's most urgent and relevant tragedy today. A lush, romantic vision gives way to the violent tangle of love and jealousy, race and revenge in this must-see production of Shakespeare's great tragedy, Othello.

Photo Credit: Andres Otero

Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis

Bill Heck

Shaina Taub and Etai Benson

Mario Cantone and Marva Hicks

Curtain Call

Curtain Call

Corey Stoll, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, and Chukwudi Iwuji

Motell Foster and Peter Jay Fernandez

Tina Benko and Corey Stoll

