Photo Flash: See a New Image of Cynthia Erivo IN GENIUS: ARETHA

In honor of Aretha Franklin's birthday, today National Geographic has released a new photo from the upcoming global miniseries about her life, GENIUS: ARETHA. The image features Cynthia Erivo portraying the iconic Queen of Soul.

The image also features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin and Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin.

During her lifetime, Aretha Franklin supported a large number of charities and advocacy organizations, including Feeding America. To mark what would have been her 78th birthday, and in recognition of the difficult times we are currently in, National Geographic Channel is making a donation to Feeding America in Aretha's name.

The production will feature many of Franklin's biggest recordings and hit songs from the comprehensive Warner Music catalogue, including "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," "Chain of Fools," "Don't Play That Song," "Since You've Been Gone" and "Baby I Love You." In addition, the series will feature Franklin's performances of "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Freeway of Love" and "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves." Erivo will also be performing many of the songs from Franklin's rich catalogue.

Erivo is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple" and has taken the big screen by storm. She is currently nominated for two Academy Awards for her starring role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet, as well as the film's original song, "Stand Up."

On the television side, she starred in the HBO series "The Outsider," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Erivo will also star alongside Daisy Ridley and David Oyelowo in the anticipated sci-fi thriller "Chaos Walking," from director Doug Liman, and in John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack" alongside Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr. In addition, Erivo is set to executive produce and star in Warner Bros.' musical take on the American folk tale of "Rip Van Winkle."





