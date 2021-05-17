Photos: See Jessie Mueller, Michelle Williams and More in ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE, Airing On PBS

The American Pops Orchestra and PBS present ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE, as part of #PBSForTheArts. Its two inaugural episodes, "Broadway" and "Sacred," will be broadcast back to back on Friday, May 28, 2021 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE celebrates uniquely American music that has transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective culture.

"Broadway" features show tunes recorded by the Rat Pack, Johnny Mathis and other chart-topping artists, as well as musical theater songs that have become anthems outside of the theater and given a broader voice to our changing society. Filmed at the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland and under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, this episode is hosted by and stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Jessie Mueller, and also features Amber Iman, Luke Hawkins, Sam Simahk, Steven Mann and Ray Wong.

"Sacred" includes music once only performed in church and later adapted by greats like Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash to be shared beyond the walls of the sanctuary. Filmed at the historic Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, Maryland and under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, this episode is hosted by and stars Grammy Award-winning vocalist Michelle Williams, and also features Justin Guarini, Maureen McKay, Adam Hyndman and Daniel Colaner.

All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE is part of #PBSFortheArts, a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the resiliency of the arts in America during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and reopening, and that features new performing arts content filmed within the constraints of the pandemic.

*All photography by Elman Studio, LLC*