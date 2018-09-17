Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Marin Mazzie

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last week, Marin Mazzie passed away on Thursday, September 13 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Mazzie most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Mazzie with an extensive photo gallery of her life onstage and off.



Marin Mazzie during the closing night performance curtain call of the New York City Center Encores! presents 'Zorba!' at City Center on May 10, 2015 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie, Martin Moran, Dominic Chianese, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jeremy Jordan and Christina Andreas attend the 54 Below Press Preview at 54 Below on October 23, 2014 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie, Joshua Henry, Alysha Umphress, Tovah Feldshuh, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ryan Scott Oliver and Andy Mientus attend A Press Preview at 54 Below on January 22, 2015 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie ( SPAMALOT ) attending Broadway on Broadway 2007 ... a free concert in Times Square, New York City. The event celebrates the beginning of the New Broadway Season. September 16, 2007



Marin Mazzie attending the Signature Theatre Stephen Sondheim Award Gala honoring Angela Lansbury at the Embassy of Italy in Washington, D.C. April 12, 2010



Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie preview their show 'Broadway & Beyond' at Feinsteins/54 Below on May 8, 2017 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie performing in a preview of 'A Brand New Show' at 54 Below on January 22, 2015 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie.performing in 'Angela Lansbury and Friends Salute Terrence McNally' - A Benefit for The Acting Company in New York City.



Marin Mazzie performing at the Marty Richards Memorial - An Evening of Friends, Food & Entertainment at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on 4/8/2013



Marin Mazzie preview 'Moran & Thalken & Friends' at 54 Below on October 23, 2014 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie during the Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation presention of The 'Mr. Abbot' Award to James Lapine at Stage 48 on October 19, 2015 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley attends The Actors Fund Annual Gala at the Marriott Marquis on 5/8//2017 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie attends Broadway Opening Night performance of 'Anastasia' at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 24, 2017 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie & Molly Ranson.attending the Meet the Cast of MCC Theater's Production of 'Carrie' at Telsey & Co., Studio 1 in New York City,12/09/2011



Marin Mazzie attending the 57th Annual Drama Desk Nominees Reception at Oceana Restaurant in New York City on 5/8/2012.



Marin Mazzie attending the The 78th Annual Drama League Awards at the Mariott Marquis Hotel in New York City on 5/18/2012.



Marin Mazzie pictured at the 57th Annual Drama Desk Awards held at the The Town Hall in New York City, NY on June 3, 2012.



Zach Braff and Marin Mazzie attend the Meet & Greet the cast of 'Bullets Over Broadway' on February 13, 2014 at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.



Marin Mazzie during the Broadway Opening Night Performance AEA Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Kevin Ligon for ''Bullets Over Broadway' at the St. James Theatre on April 10, 2014 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie.attending the Opening Night After Party for the MCC Theater's Production of 'CARRIE' at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 1, 2012 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie and Martin Moran attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Disaster!' at Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2016 in New York City.



Martin Moran and Marin Mazzie attends the Broadway Opening Night performance of 'The Heidi Chronicles' at The Music Box Theatre on March 19, 2015 in New York City.



Marin Mazzie Attending the All-Star Stephen Sondheim 75th Birthday Celebration, CHILDREN AND ART at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City. March 21, 2005



Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie preview their show 'Broadway & Beyond' at Feinsteins/54 Below on May 8, 2017 in New York City.



