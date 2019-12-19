Photo Flash: Paige Davis & Patrick Page Attend Volunteers Of America-Greater New York's Annual Fundraising Gala
New York City's philanthropic and business leaders gathered as Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY) hosted its annual fundraising gala, A New York Winter's Eve, at The Plaza in New York
City. Willie Geist, a long-time friend to VOA-GNY and host of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and co-host of Morning Joe, emceed the highly-anticipated fundraiser.
VOA-GNY honored Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate firm, with its Spirit of the Founders award. Each year the Spirit of the Founders award is presented to a person or company that leads the way in community involvement and contributes to the organization's life-changing, often life-saving work, to care for the homeless, families affected by domestic violence, children with special needs, at-risk youth, adults living with HIV/AIDS, behavioral health or substance use issues, veterans and older adults. Lou D'Avanzo, Vice Chairman, Managing Principal, Midtown Manhattan at Cushman & Wakefield, was on hand to accept the award for the organization's insightful support of the nonprofit arena and the many other ways it supports the NYC community.
Marthe Kiemde and Issoufou Zougnoma were presented with a Volunteers of America-Greater New York Achievement Award for persevering in the face of adversity, and being an inspiration to others.
Also in attendance was former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey; Paige Davis, host of TLC's Trading Spaces, and a VOA-GNY Board Member; and Patrick Page, star of Broadway's Hadestown.
Tere Pettitt, President and CEO of Volunteers of America-Greater New York, said, "The Spirit of the Founder's Award is given to individuals and organizations who personify "community engagement" - who truly believe it is their duty to contribute to the health and welfare of the community in which it does business. Cushman is one such company."
The event offered a cocktail reception with silent auction, a sit-down dinner, an award presentation and an exciting live auction led by CK Swett.
Photo Credit: Cuppek Photography
Mike King, President and CEO of Volunteers of America, Inc.; Tere Pettitt, President and CEO of Volunteers of America-Greater New York
Patrick Page, star of Broadwayâa??a??s Hadestown; Paige Davis, host of TLCâa??a??s Trading Spaces, and a Volunteers of America-Greater New York Board Member
Angela Goins; Reginald Goins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York
Rachel Casanova, Lou Dâa??a??Avanzo, Angela Dâa??a??Aguanno, Kyle Washington, Toby Dodd, John Santora, Todd Schwartz, David Lebenstein, Nolan Fearon, Yolanda Byrd, Jonathan Dintzis, Ellen Baer
Gerry Cunningham, Chairman of the Volunteers of America-Greater New York Board of Directors; Tere Pettitt, President and CEO of Volunteers of America-Greater New York; Willie Geist, Host of NBCâa??a??s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and Co-Host of Morning Joe and the eveningâa??a??s emcee
Issoufou Zougnoma; Marthe Kiemde, Volunteers of America-Greater New York Achievement Award Honorees
Lou Dâa??a??Avanzo, Vice Chairman, Managing Principal, Midtown Manhattan at Cushman & Wakefield, who accepted the 2019 Spirit of the Founders Award on behalf of Cushman & Wakefield; Tere Pettitt, Volunteers of America-Greater New York President and CEO
Lou Switzer, Chairman and CEO of The Switzer Group
Tere Pettitt, President and CEO of Volunteers of America-Greater New York; Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show
Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show
Willie Geist, Host of NBCâa??a??s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and Co-Host of Morning Joe and the eveningâa??a??s emcee
John Santora, Cushman & Wakefield
