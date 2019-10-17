Photo Flash: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tour Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night

The North American tour of Once On This Island officially opened this past Tuesday in Nashville.

Following the show's opening night performance, the company celebrated at a local bar/restaurant on Nashville's main strip.

Check out a photo below of some of the cast and creatives at the after party!

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.



Once On This Island cast and creatives





