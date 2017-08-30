Photo Flash: Mario Cantone, Carol Kane, Tate Donovan and More Read SWEET BIRDS in The Hamptons

Eugene Pack's new comedy play, Sweet Birds, was presented as a benefit staged reading on Sunday, August 27 at 8pm at Guild Hall in The Hamptons, starring J. Smith Cameron (Rectify), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Chloe Dirksen, Emmy winner Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea, Fargo), Mike Doyle (Jersey Boys), Nick Fondulis (The Affair), Obie-winner Kathryn Grody, Oscar nominee & Emmy winner Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Molly Ranson (August: Osage County, Carrie: The Musical), and Drama Desk-winner Dayle Reyfel. The evening was hosted by Luann de Lesseps. BroadwayWorld has photos from the reading below!

A new comedy by Eugene Pack that juxtaposes two stories revolving around an Avant-garde Broadway production of Sweet Bird of Youth. Two different worlds unexpectedly collide on opening night - the outrageous backstage drama of the stars and a romantic adventure for two Long Island school teachers. The reading was directed by Pippin Parker. A portion of the proceeds from this reading will benefit The Felix Organization whose mission is to provide inspiring opportunities and new experiences to enrich the lives of children who are growing up in the foster care system.

Eugene Pack is a Drama Desk award winning, Emmy Award-nominated writer & producer. Pack created the critically acclaimed live comedy show, Celebrity Autobiography where star performers "interpret" the actual prose of jaw-dropping celebrity memoirs. The show has been praised & profiled in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, In Style Magazine & Rolling Stone, which voted the show "Cool Night Out." Celebrity Autobiography has been running Off-Broadway at NYC's Triad Theatre to sold out audiences for over eight years, with a rotating cast of superstars including Matthew Broderick, Ryan Reynolds, Alec Baldwin, Lily Tomlin, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig and more. Pack won the Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Event" and the Bistro Award for "Live Comedy Series." The show is touring the United States and abroad, including London's West End, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and headlining the Edinburgh Festival. As an executive producer, Pack created the highly successful CMT series Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team, now in its record-breaking twelfth season. He also created and produced specials and series for Style, TV Land, VH1 and Bravo.