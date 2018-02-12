Photo Flash: Mandy Pantinkin Receives A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

This week, Broadway icon Mandy Patinkin was joined by family, friends, and entertainment industry leaders as he was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Co-stars Patti LuPone (Evita) and Rupert Friend (Homeland) dropped by to celebrate this legendary actor for his history-making celebration. See photos from the event below!

Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds."

Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

Photos by Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup

