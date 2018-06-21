Photo Flash: Mamie Gummer and Joe Tippett Star in OUR VERY OWN CARLIN MCCULLOUGH at Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse presents world premiere production of Amanda Peet's Our Very Own Carlin McCullough. Check out photos from the production below!

The play features Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife, True Detective) as Cyn, Abigail Dylan Harrison (The Affair) as Carlin at 10, Caroline Heffernan as Carlin at 17, Tyee Tilghman as Saleef and Joe Tippett(Rise, Broadway's Waitress) as Jay. Tyne Rafaeli(Geffen's Ironbound, Actually) will direct.

Previews for Our Very Own Carlin McCullough began Tuesday, June 19 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at The Geffen Playhouse with opening night set for Wednesday, June 27. The show closes Sunday, July 29.

A single mother discovers that her ten-year-old daughter is a tennis phenom. When a young, dedicated coach takes Carlin under his wing, her meteoric rise takes shape and this threesome struggles over what is best when building up a champion.

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough was commissioned as part of The Geffen Playhouse's New Play Development Program thanks to the generosity of Mary Bianco, The MOCA Foundation. Major support of the Geffen's world premiere production is provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.

Peet's first play, The Commons of Pensacola, ran Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2013 and starred Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Photos by Chris Whitaker.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You