Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke Honored at 16th Annual Backstage at the Geffen Fundraiser

Last night's star-studded event, Backstage at the Geffen, at The Geffen Playhouse grossed more than $1 million for the theater's education, outreach and artistic initiatives. The fundraiser, which recognizes leaders in the artistic community, supports the theater's mission to produce original, quality work and raises funds for its education and community engagement programs, honored legendary stage and screen performer Dick Van Dyke and award-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. Comedian Jim Carrey presented the Distinction in Theater Award to Van Dyke and EGOT award-winning actress Rita Moreno presented the Education Impact Award to Miranda.

The evening of unscripted, surprise performers and storytellers featured personal tales of life behind the scenes from Billy Crystaland Beth Behrs and performances by Kristen Bell, Mia Michaels, Regina Spektor and poet Amanda Gorman. It was produced by Geffen Playhouse board member Kevin S. Bright, Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr., Chief Development Officer Regina Millerand Artistic Director Matt Shakman.

Two-time Backstage at the Geffen host Aisha Tyler opened the show with a tribute to the evening's honorees. "It is artists such as Dick and Lin-Manuel that exemplify art's capacity to change the national and international conversation. Apart from the years of entertainment they've given us all, we owe them a debt of gratitude for continually teaching us how we can use our chosen art forms to change the world. And since we are all here tonight in support of The Geffen Playhouse, I think it's fair to remind you that from the very beginning, the very first chosen art form of these two legends was theater."

Backstage at the Geffen brings together artistic, entertainment and business leaders and the Los Angeles region's most prominent philanthropic organizations to raise funds for The Geffen Playhouse's artistic endeavors, including new play development, playwright commissions and world premiere productions that inspire thought, evoke conversation, and engage the community in the live arts. Last year, Backstage at the Geffen raised more than $1 million, allowing the Geffen to expand its literacy, high school, veterans and Lights Up programs.

Honorary Co-Chairs included George Lucas & Mellody Hobson, Barbra Streisand & James Brolin, Katie McGrath &?J.J. Abrams, Cindy &?Alan Horn, Ann & Jim Gianopulos, Kelly?&?Ron Meyer, Lyn &?Norman Lear, Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks, Quincy Jones, Jr., Loretta Everett Kaufman &?Victor Kaufman, Barbara & Richard Sherman, Madeline & Bruce Ramer and Fay & Frank Mancuso. Event Co-Chairs are Loretta Everett Kaufman, Adi Greenberg and Linda Bernstein Rubin.

