Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Ethan Slater, Noma Dumezweni and More Hit The Stage In LIP SYNCH ROULETTE: DRAG VS. BROADWAY

Stars of Broadway and Drag brought out their best wigs, costume changes, and high kicks to face off in TodayTix Presents 'Lip Sync Roulette: Drag vs. Broadway" last night at Slate NY in Chelsea.

The one-night-only benefit event celebrated Pride Month 2019 with a lip sync showdown between drag queens and Broadway stars. The evening, hosted by Marti Gould Cummings, benefitted the Ali Forney Center and their mission to protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools they need to live independently.

Team Drag included Marti Gould Cummings, Tina Burner, Kizha Carr, Jacklynn Hyde, Bootsie Lefaris, and Chelsea Piers. Team Broadway featured Noma Dumezweni, Frankie Grande, Adam Kaplan, Lesli Margherita, Samantha Massell, Justin Sargent, and Ethan Slater. Songs performed included "Believe" by Cher, "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent, "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston, "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls, and "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dream Girls.

