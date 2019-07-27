Photo Flash: Lea Salonga, Princess Punzalan, Jose Llana And More Celebrate At AAIFF42 Screening Of YELLOW ROSE

Asian CineVision opened The 42nd Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF42) with the timely immigration drama YELLOW ROSE on Thursday night at Asia Society in New York.

Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga (Once on this Island, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Allegiance, Flower Drum Song) flew straight from London where she recently wrapped The Human Heart Tour at The London Palladium, to join cast members Filipino screen veteran Princess Punzalan and Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep), Director/Writer Diane Paragas and Lead Producer Cecilia R. Mejia after the screening on stage for a Q&A moderated by Christina Dehaven.

Broadway vet Jose Llana, who has been starring as the King in The King and I UK Tour, surprised Ms. Salonga at the reception after the screening. The pair starred in David Henry Hwang's revisal of Flower Drum Song in 2002.

YELLOW ROSE is the deeply personal narrative feature debut from Filipina American writer and director Diane Paragas. Rose, played by Two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), an undocumented Filipina, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom (Princess Punzalan) is suddenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new realty, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky-tonk world of Austin, Texas. Also featured in the film are Lea Salonga, country music star Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead), Libby Villari (Boyhood), and Liam Booth. Set to a poignant soundtrack featuring original songs by Paragas, Noblezada, Watson and the cast, this coming-of-age story brings forth the power of music and art to provide strength in the face of the harsh plight confronting countless immigrant families across the country.

YELLOW ROSE won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival, 2019 CAAMFest and the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, with Eva Noblezada taking Best Breakout Actor.

There is an encore screening of YELLOW ROSE on Monday, July 29th at the Regal Essex Theater #3 (129 Delancey Street) at 6:15 p.m, which will be followed by a Q & A with the cast and creative team. yellowrosefilm.com

The film's producers include Cecilia R. Mejia, Rey Cuerdo, Orian Williams, Diane Paragas, Co-Producer Jeremiah Abraham, and Executive Producers Olivia de Jesus, John D. Lazatin, Miguel Sevilla, and Karen Elizaga.

The 42nd Asian American International Film Festival runs through August 3. Click here for more information and tickets.

