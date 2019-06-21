Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Perform at the Tonys Gala Cabaret!

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, are long over, but not forgotten! Today, we're flashing back to the Tony Awards Gala, hosted at the Plaza Hotel, which featured cabaret performances by some of Broadway's best.

Below, check out photos of Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Telly Leung and Garrett Clayton as they entertained guests of Broadway's biggest night and capped off the incredible 2018-19 theatre season.

Click here for the full list of winners!

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions





