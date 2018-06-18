Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Joins Students for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Jun. 18, 2018  

Broadway World has an exclusive look at photos from Saturday night's 2nd Annual Kristi Awards celebrating the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp held in the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Kids and faculty spent an exhaustive week of training, classes, and rehearsals. The week culminates in a stage show and awards presentation. For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

All photos: Bruce Glikas

President of ArtsOK, Mark Frie & Director of The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, Kim Vento

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performs Much More from THE FANTASTICKS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Trace Burchart sings Being Alive from COMPANY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Christopher Sieber

Some of Bootcamp's Belters sing Disneyland from SMILE at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Natalie Iden and Fatih Prince sing Ladies who Lunch from COMPANY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Lily Voth & Jack Maricle sing Little Red Hat from 110 in the Shade at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Campers sing the Andrew Lloyd Webber Trio at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Camilo Gonzalez & Lillie Burke perform their original song Our Everything for Kristin Chenoweth at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Lara Teeter, Caroline Coffey, and The KCBBC Hoofers perform Put on a Happy Face from BYE BYE BIRDIE at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Caroline Coffey & Lara Teeter

Company members who brought the most audience members won a prize package including tickets to BAPAC's Spotlight Series, and Tulsa PAC's WICKED and HAMILTON!

Mark Frie

Richard Jay-Alexander and Lara Teeter sing I Can See It from THE FANTASTICKS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Kristin Chenoweth & Richard Jay-Alexander

Campers learned the original choreography to One from A CHORUS LINE from Baayork Lee for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Campers sing Jason Robert Brown's Do the Work from PRINCE OF BROADWAY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp 2018

Richard Jay-Alexander and campers Martin Kamm, Camilo Gonzalez, Nick Devlin, Axyl Langford

Kristin Chenoweth with campers Ella Phillips, Isabella Locke, Hayley Longacre, & Layne Keep

Kristin Chenoweth with Camilo Gonzalez, winner of the Johnnie Vestal Scholarship and Kristi Award winner Lillie Burke.

Michael Orland & Kristin Chenoweth

Michael Orland, Kristin Chenoweth, Kim Vento

KCBBC Faculty

Bootcamp's Guys sing Sherry from JERSEY BOYS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Amanda Estep and Tyler Anderson

Delaney Horton and Christopher Sieber

Nellie Beavers, Grace Hunziker, & Ginny Stewart

Kristin Chenoweth signs KCBBC campers' gold hats from the finale!

Kristin Chenoweth and KCBBC Campers

KCBBC Alumni Graceson Todd and Viviana Goodwin

Connor Adair and Christopher Sieber

