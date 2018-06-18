Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Joins Students for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Broadway World has an exclusive look at photos from Saturday night's 2nd Annual Kristi Awards celebrating the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp held in the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Kids and faculty spent an exhaustive week of training, classes, and rehearsals. The week culminates in a stage show and awards presentation. For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

All photos: Bruce Glikas

