Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Joins Students for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards
Broadway World has an exclusive look at photos from Saturday night's 2nd Annual Kristi Awards celebrating the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp held in the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Kids and faculty spent an exhaustive week of training, classes, and rehearsals. The week culminates in a stage show and awards presentation. For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail
All photos: Bruce Glikas
President of ArtsOK, Mark Frie & Director of The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, Kim Vento
Kristin Chenoweth performs Much More from THE FANTASTICKS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Trace Burchart sings Being Alive from COMPANY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Some of Bootcamp's Belters sing Disneyland from SMILE at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Natalie Iden and Fatih Prince sing Ladies who Lunch from COMPANY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Lily Voth & Jack Maricle sing Little Red Hat from 110 in the Shade at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Campers sing the Andrew Lloyd Webber Trio at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Camilo Gonzalez & Lillie Burke perform their original song Our Everything for Kristin Chenoweth at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Lara Teeter, Caroline Coffey, and The KCBBC Hoofers perform Put on a Happy Face from BYE BYE BIRDIE at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Caroline Coffey & Lara Teeter
Company members who brought the most audience members won a prize package including tickets to BAPAC's Spotlight Series, and Tulsa PAC's WICKED and HAMILTON!
Richard Jay-Alexander and Lara Teeter sing I Can See It from THE FANTASTICKS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Kristin Chenoweth & Richard Jay-Alexander
Campers learned the original choreography to One from A CHORUS LINE from Baayork Lee for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Campers sing Jason Robert Brown's Do the Work from PRINCE OF BROADWAY at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards.
Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp 2018
Richard Jay-Alexander and campers Martin Kamm, Camilo Gonzalez, Nick Devlin, Axyl Langford
Kristin Chenoweth with campers Ella Phillips, Isabella Locke, Hayley Longacre, & Layne Keep
Kristin Chenoweth with Camilo Gonzalez, winner of the Johnnie Vestal Scholarship and Kristi Award winner Lillie Burke.
Michael Orland & Kristin Chenoweth
Michael Orland, Kristin Chenoweth, Kim Vento
KCBBC Faculty
Bootcamp's Guys sing Sherry from JERSEY BOYS at The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards
Amanda Estep and Tyler Anderson
Delaney Horton and Christopher Sieber
Nellie Beavers, Grace Hunziker, & Ginny Stewart
Kristin Chenoweth signs KCBBC campers' gold hats from the finale!
Kristin Chenoweth and KCBBC Campers
KCBBC Alumni Graceson Todd and Viviana Goodwin
Connor Adair and Christopher Sieber